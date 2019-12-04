World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Design

Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Design

Save this project
Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Design

© Virgile Simon Bertrand © Virgile Simon Bertrand © Virgile Simon Bertrand © Virgile Simon Bertrand + 53

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Center
Changsha Shi, China

  • Design

    Zaha Hadid, Patrik Schumacher

  • ZHA Project Director

    Woody Yao, Simon Yu

  • ZHA Project Leader

    Simon Yu

  • ZHA Project Team

    Zhenjiang Guo, Charles Kwan, Jinqi Huang, Neil Sansom, Pravin Ghosh, Thomas Jensen, Justin Kelly, Wandy Mulia, Uli Schifferdecker, Adrian Aguirre Herrera, Aurora Santana, Koren Sin, Johanna Huang, Yifan Zhang, Collin Spelts, Fei Liang, Adam Fingrut, Yitzhak Samun

  • ZHA Schematic Design

    Zhenjiang Guo, Charles Kwan, Jinqi Huang

  • ZHA Museum Design

    Tariq Khayyat, Kutbuddin Nadiadi, Diego Rossel, Gerry Cruz, Matteo Melioli, Xiaosheng Li, Yuxi Fu, Thomas Jensen, Matthew Johnson, Justin Kelly, Drew Merkle

  • Local Design Institute

    Guangzhou Pearl River Foreign Investment Architectural Designing Institute (Guangzhou, China)

  • Structural Engineers & Building Services

    Guangzhou Pearl River Foreign Investment Architectural Designing Institute (Guangzhou, China)

  • Specialist Acoustics Consultants to the Architect

    Marshall Day Acoustics (Hong Kong & Melbourne)

  • Project Acoustical Consultants

    Zhang Kuisheng Acoustical Design Research Studio (Shanghai, China)

  • Theatre Management Consultants

    Poly Theatre Engineering Consultancy (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

  • Theatre Equipment Consultants

    Kunkel Theatre Engineering & Consulting (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

  • Museum Management Consultants

    Global Cultural Asset Management (New York)

  • Transport Consultants

    Sinclair Knight Merz (Shanghai, China)

  • Project Management

    Shanghai Gao Shen Consultants Ltd. (Shanghai, China)

  • ZHA Competition Team

    ZHA Project Architect: Tiago Correia, ZHA Project Team: Victor Orive, Fabiano Continanza. Zhenjiang Guo, Danilo Arsic, Ines Fontoura, Rafael González, Alejandro Díaz, Jimena Araiza, ZHA Concept Development: Hannes Schafelner, Philipp Ostermaier, Jakub Klaska, Maren Klasing, Saman Saffarian, Martin Krcha, Maria Tsironi, Spyridon Kaprinis

  • Competition Consultants

    Structural, Facade & Building Services Engineering: BuroHappold Engineering, Theatre Consultants: Theatre Projects Consultants, Acoustics Consultants: Marshall Day Acoustics
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

Text description provided by the architects. The new Culture & Arts Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects incorporates a contemporary art museum (MICA), a 1,800-seat theatre with supporting facilities and a multipurpose hall. Its organic architectural language is defined by pedestrian routes that weave through the site to connect with neighbouring streets. Providing views of the adjacent Meixi Lake from the city and giving access to the parks and walking trails on the lake’s Festival Island, this ensemble of three separate cultural institutions creates external courtyards where pedestrian routes intersect for outdoor events and sculpture exhibitions.

Save this picture!
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

The largest and most versatile cultural centre in Hunan province, the Culture & Arts Centre connects directly with its station on Line 2 of Changsha’s new Metro System. Located on historic trade routes through China, the city of Changsha’s traditions as an important centre of communications continues as one of the country’s leading media hubs with the centre’s Grand Theatre hosting a popular programme of performances and television productions.

Save this picture!
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
Save this picture!
Art Museum ground floor plan
Art Museum ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

Designed for the widest variety of performing arts, the Grand Theatre provides all front-of-house functions in sculpted lobbies, bars, and hospitality suites, as well as the necessary ancillary functions including administration offices, rehearsal studios, backstage logistics, wardrobe, and dressing rooms. With eight juxtaposed exhibition galleries totaling 10,000 sq.m centered around an atrium for large-scale installations and events, the MICA art museum also includes dedicated spaces for community workshops, a lecture theatre, café, and museum shop.

Save this picture!
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
Save this picture!
Grand theatre section 02
Grand theatre section 02
Save this picture!
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

The Small Theatre is characterized by its flexibility. This multipurpose hall with a capacity of 500 seats can be transformed into different configurations to accommodate a broad range of functions and performances that span from small plays, fashion shows and music performances to banquets and commercial events.

Save this picture!
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
Save this picture!
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

Totaling 115,000 sq.m, these three civic institutions are uniquely defined and separate, yet complement each other with different opening times creating vitality throughout the day and evening. The theatre becomes active as the art museum begins to conclude its day-time operations, whilst the variety of events in the smaller theatre ensures it will be used at all times.

Save this picture!
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mei Xi Hu Lu, Yuelu Qu, Changsha Shi, Hunan Sheng, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Zaha Hadid Design
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center China
Cite: "Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Design" 04 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929645/changsha-meixihu-international-culture-and-art-centre-zaha-hadid-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream