Bocca Lupo Juvevê Restaurant / Arquea Arquitetos

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a local street in a housing neighborhood of Curitiba, Bocca Lupo Juvevê integrates to the landscape. The FOCACCERIA sits in a charming and traditional house, presenting a contrast with its contemporary interior design that instigates and invites the pedestrian to go inside. Incorporating the concepts of the brand, the project aimed to create a cozy and relaxing environment by modifying only the necessary in order to accommodate a new use while preserving the traditional architecture of the neighborhood.

The use of different materials such as burnt cement, white tiles and wood created a smooth transition between the old and the new. In order to add the new functions, the interior of the house was cleared of multiple walls and small rooms creating an open space without visual barriers. An extra structure was needed to support the roof and a steel beam was installed in the center of the house.

This solution became the central concept of the design and created of a fluid space in which everyone could experience the movement and the life of the restaurant. The entrance is marked by the presence of a plateau with plants and benches that creates a meeting place and a soft transition between the private and the public realm. The result is a contemporary and cozy restaurant that respects the traditional architecture of its surroundings.