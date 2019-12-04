WAF 2019: Today's Programme and Live Stream

The first day of one of the most important events in the architecture field, the World Architecture Festival 2019 (WAF 2019), is kicking off hosting guests from all over the planet. As the world’s biggest architectural awards program, WAF brings together more than 2,000 architects and designers to Amsterdam for three days of conference programs, awards, and exhibition events from December 4-6.

As the event's Premier Media Partner, we are happy to announce today's programme of WAF and invite our readers to listen in through the live stream featured below. Read on to learn more about today's lectures and keynote addresses at the Main Stage of the Festival.

DECEMBER 4

10.00 - 10.05 - Welcome to WAF 2019

Paul Finch, Programme Director, World Architecture Festival

10.05 - 10.15 - Amsterdam Prize Announcement

Presented by: Yvonne Franquinet, Head of Visual Arts, Heritage and Film, Amsterdam Fund for the Arts (AFK)

10.20 - 11.00 - Talk

ZERO

The ‘flow’ of Architecture in the Anthropocene is one of increasing acceleration. An exponential level of development is destroying the range of key planetary characteristics of Earth that enable it to support Homo sapiens and a whole range of other species. The United Nations has categorically stated that the only way forward is a rapid deployment of energy-efficient and low-carbon building designs. Along with the inclusion of intelligent operational systems, construction will need to be optimised and natural resources reconsidered. In 1961, President Kennedy committed the US to, within a decade, send a man to the moon and bring him back safely to earth. It was an unprecedented technical goal bordering on insurmountable. In 2019, over the next decade we need to set ourselves an even more ambitious target for the built environment. We need to increase the number of high-performance, low carbon buildings by six-fold from the current trend. To reach that milestone, near zero energy, zero emission buildings must become the construction standard globally by 2030. Only then will we be able to appropriately limit rising global temperatures. A performative design approach that searches for optimized solutions is the critical and only way forward. This must be our generation’s ‘moonshot’ moment.

Andrew Whalley , Chairman, Grimshaw

, Chairman, Grimshaw Chair: Paul Finch, Programme Director, World Architecture Festival

11.20 - 12.00 - INSIDE Keynote

The Flow of Ideas

For me spontaneity in design ensures the vitality of the outcome. But if I look back over decades of drawing and making, a handful of themes pop up repeatedly, often appearing when I least expect them. For example, confounding scale, meddling with time and organising space in spirals. These recurrences are like ticks, or stubborn musical phrases, albeit ones that carry my creative DNA.

Nigel Coates, Director , Nigel Coates

, Nigel Coates Chair: Paul Finch, Programme Director, World Architecture Festival

12.10 - 12.50 - Talk

The World of Data: The Architecture of Instant Information

To fully grasp the impact of the new data revolution, it is worth taking a holistic view of Industry 4.0. Previous revolutions were erratically distributed across the world, with change taking years or decades before affecting communities. In today’s industrial revolution we have almost instantaneous knowledge-driven dissemination. This is a socio-technological phenomenon with effects yet to be understood and, needless to say, controlled. It is expected that the fourth industrial revolution will transform the world with a far higher speed, scope and impact than any previous technological revolution we have experienced. In this presentation, Dr Abel Maciel discusses the new data revolution and how it is set to disrupt how we create, sustain and transform our built environment.

Abel Maciel , Principal, Design Computation

, Principal, Design Computation Chair: Jeremy Melvin, Curator, World Architecture Festival

13.00 - 13.40 - Lunchtime lecture

Jeddah Metro: Building a Sustainable Vision for Infrastructure

By taking a long-term, sustainable approach, which anticipates growth well into the next century, the vision for Jeddah’s transport network includes the design of metro, tram, ferry, bus, cycle, park and ride systems, as well as new bridges, public spaces, energy infrastructure and nodes of development. Angus Campbell’s talk will outline the practice’s innovative approach, using the project as a catalyst to create new public spaces from linear parks to sports facilities, as well as a new network of data, energy and communications, allowing the metro system to become an integral part of the city’s infrastructural spine. He will also discuss how infrastructural development can be underpinned by environmental and economic sustainability by promoting densification and strategic planning that leverages future land values to fund such projects, while also drawing on lessons from history and local culture with an aim to create a diverse and vibrant city.

Angus Campbell , Senior Partner & Deputy Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

, Senior Partner & Deputy Head of Studio, Foster + Partners Chair: Jeremy Melvin, Curator, World Architecture Festival

14.00 - 14.40 - Talk

What We Learn from Water

There are two waters in design. The first is somewhere in flows and gatherings: in rivers, oceans, channels, pipes, reservoirs and lakes. The second water is everywhere, a ubiquitous wetness that does not necessarily flow. It precipitates, soaks, seeps, osmotes, and evaporates in ways that defy delineation. If the first water is in a crisis today with rising seas, melting glaciers, increasing floods, pollution, and scarcity, the second holds a way forward for design.

Anuradha Mathur Professor, Landscape Architecture, School of Design, University of Pennsylvania

Professor, Landscape Architecture, School of Design, University of Pennsylvania Dilip da Cunha , Lecturer in Urban Planning and Design, Harvard University Graduate School of Design

, Lecturer in Urban Planning and Design, Harvard University Graduate School of Design Chair: Andreas Enslin, Head of Design, Miele

15.00 - 15.40 - Talk

Designing with Flow

Maximising flow efficiency is a key driver in all Dyson products, and it’s not just about air. The performance of our Vacuum Cleaners, Hairdryers, Purifiers and Hand Dryers is highly dependent on how efficiently we can generate and manipulate airflow, as well as managing the flow of electrons, and in many cases, the flow of heat. Fortunately, there are some basic design principles to help us, many of which seem to have interesting parallels in other areas of design, including aspects of architecture.

Ben Morse , Head of Engineering for Personal Care, Dyson

, Head of Engineering for Personal Care, Dyson Chair: Paul Finch, Programme Director, World Architecture Festival

16.00 - 16.40 - INSIDE keynote

Flow: Surrendering to the Passing of Time

According to Petra Blaisse’s practice, landscape can be considered as an interior and, conversely, interiors are treated as a landscape. Their commonality is movement: landscapes and interiors both introduce carefully choreographed trajectories that lead the visitor through a series of experiences and spaces. These trajectories become underlined by an unceasing sense of flow – as they trigger different visual and sensual effects and, at the same time, introduce various, often flexible, forms of use. Inside Outside’s work constantly gives a different meaning to the idea of flow. As the studio’s work is about time and movement that affects both the viewer and the object; as the studio primarily works with living materials that change according to climate and in reciprocity with people; as every new condition and commission invites for unique solutions through thorough technical or biological research; and as every intervention in a space addresses its initial context and, in turn, influences the subsequent human behaviour that defines it. All Inside Outside’s designs are at the start of a spatial story that permits to be re-written, charged with expectancy and open endings.

Petra Blaisse , Founding Partner and Lead Designer, Inside Outside

, Founding Partner and Lead Designer, Inside Outside Chair: Nigel Coates, Director, Nigel Coates

17.00 - 17.40 - Talk

Embracing Constraints

Innovative use of space, aesthetics which create a dialog with the surrounding landscape, and use of latest generation materials and technology are fundamental to 3XN Architects’ work. Mindful of ecological issues, in 2007 the firm established a Research & Development division, GXN Innovation – the G stands for ‘Green’ – which focuses on research into sustainable and environmentally aware construction solutions and how to create human centered buildings. The knowledge from GXN has been put into practice in many of 3XN’s buildings, most recently Quay Quarter Tower and Sydney Fish Market in Sydney. Integrating research and practice, by combining 3XN professionals and GXN innovation, has demonstrated that complex challenges often benefit from holistic yet simple solutions. As the lecture title, “Embracing Constraints”, concisely implies, the specific limitations of each project are an opportunity for innovation, a chance to introduce creative new ideas.

Kim Herforth Nielsen , Co-Founder & Principal, 3XN Architects

, Co-Founder & Principal, 3XN Architects Chair: Paul Finch, Programme Director, World Architecture Festival

18.15 - 19.15 - Keynote

Open Building: A Future Perspective on Habraken’s Heritage

Marc Koehler’s term as the Architect in Residence of Arcam (Architectuur Centrum Amsterdam) is drawing to a close in December, concluding a period of three months of studying new initiatives according to the principles of John Habraken’s Open Building. Architect and academic Habraken composed the first guidelines of Open Building in the sixties: he described ways to compose buildings with a multipurpose structure and flexible infill, to address the different wishes and needs of inhabitants. As co-initiator of a new online platform featuring current developments in Open Building - developers, architects, and inhabitants - Marc will present an overview of new initiatives and projects. He will elaborate on three themes: Open Architecture, Open Development, and Open Systems, and connect the principles of Open Building to new ways to incorporate circularity, sustainability and the influence of individuals and communities into residential projects.

Marc Koehler , Principal, Marc Koehler Architects

, Principal, Marc Koehler Architects Chair: Jeremy Melvin, Curator, World Architecture Festival

19.15 - 19.25 - Category winner announcements