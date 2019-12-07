World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Nomades House / Mareines Arquitetura

Nomades House / Mareines Arquitetura

Save this project
Nomades House / Mareines Arquitetura

© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum © Leona Kayá Deckelbaum © Leona Kayá Deckelbaum © Leona Kayá Deckelbaum + 24

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Barra Grande, Brazil

  • Lead Architects

    Ivo Mareines, Matthieu Van Beneden
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum
© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum

Text description provided by the architects. An irregular piece of land in Barra Grande (Piauí) was the starting point for an equally irregular plan and roof. A summerhouse integrated to the landscape and the constructive culture was the “motto” for an architecture comprised of simple and natural elements.

Save this picture!
© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum
© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum

The rustic aspect of this house is attained through the piassaba roof as well as the round wood, stone and white brickwork structure, and it is enriched by the work of local artisans. Everything opens and integrates itself, making the covered areas and terraces nearly indistinguishable.

Save this picture!
© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum
© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum
© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum

The pool is the connective element; it defines the trajectory and the composition of the different constructive elements.

Save this picture!
© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum
© Leona Kayá Deckelbaum

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Mareines Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Nomades House / Mareines Arquitetura" [Casa dos Nômades / Mareines Arquitetura] 07 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929606/nomades-house-mareines-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream