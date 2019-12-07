World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Switzerland
  5. New Apostolic Church / LOCALARCHITECTURE

New Apostolic Church / LOCALARCHITECTURE

Save this project
New Apostolic Church / LOCALARCHITECTURE

© Matthieu Gafsou © Matthieu Gafsou © Matthieu Gafsou © Matthieu Gafsou + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Churches
Lausanne, Switzerland

  • Construction Management

    LOCALARCHITECTURE

  • Structural engineering

    INGPHI SA

  • Energy engineering

    Effin’art

  • Lighting design

    Etienne Gillabert
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou

Text description provided by the architects. The extension of Lausanne’s New Apostolic Church was designed to draw out the existing building’s intrinsic qualities. We felt it was essential to follow the clear diagonal lines that underpin the organisation of its spaces and circulation flows, and which are its defining features.

Save this picture!
© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou

The new building was conceived in a way that seeks to honour and preserve its existing spatial concepts, while at the same time adding a contemporary quality of lightness and openness. The extension went in tandem with a renovation of the existing structure, so as to combine the qualities of the old with a forward-looking vision.

Save this picture!
© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou

The existing foyer is retained and expanded at ground level. Retaining the main circulation flow with its corner staircases was important, in order to preserve the spirit of the existing building; these staircases were restored and fitted with lighter and more transparent balustrades. The new entrance is set in the south-west corner. The spacious new foyer gives a clear view of the various activities taking place and welcomes the community in a dynamic space that is open to the outside world.

Save this picture!
© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou

The building’s new form comprises two wings extending from the corners of the church, enlarging the foyer at ground level towards the new entrance. One of these triangular wings incorporates the existing elevator and meets the tip of the other wing, which houses the new multipurpose hall. This meeting point, at the corner, creates a covered piazza in front of the church, where the new entrance is located. The church looks as though borne aloft on wings – wings that are opening, to welcome visitors. Symbolically this new image suggests openness and flight, connecting Earth and Heaven.

Save this picture!
© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou

The exterior façade was redesigned to meet the new energy efficiency standards now in force as well as delivering optimal thermal comfort for the building’s users. The old façade has been replaced with exposed concrete construction, lightly coloured and textured: the building expresses simple and direct materiality, making a strong statement of identity.

Save this picture!
© Matthieu Gafsou
© Matthieu Gafsou

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Chemin de la Batelière 5, 1007 Lausanne, Switzerland

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LOCALARCHITECTURE
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Switzerland
Cite: "New Apostolic Church / LOCALARCHITECTURE" 07 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929552/new-apostolic-church-localarchitecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream