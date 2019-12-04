CUN Panda Office / PANDA Design

+ 34

Lead Architects Jiacheng Lin

Design Team PANDA Design Team

Project planning LELE Brand Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The space plane is L-shaped. Lin hides all the space-needed irregular functional areas such as bathroom and water bar, leaving office with the biggest stage.

At the same time, the application with two lines of S-shaped curves can divide the work area into different dimensions, breaking the rigid pattern of the space.

The interesting office tables are made of ultrathin steel plate and supported by semi-circular pier, naturally forms a small area of different working attributes, and each connecting area is the stage for thinking collision.

The S-shaped chandelier made with 108 LED lights, which is following the path of the office tables, has divided the space again and made the low floor height to different visual perception.

Massive reading in the traditional cubicle always makes the designers fell the space is narrow and depressive, and they are in badly need of emotional release.

Because the large area of curved tables does not block the distance between partners, everyone gets timely attention and feedback. There is no more extra space in this endless white space except the working area. Lin emphasizes the mobility of space with constructivism and focuses on his creation, hoping to give extremely play to his flow of energy efficiency.

In the creation of new experience space, the function of storage can be hidden in the white cabinet in order to implement the most effective classification and collection. The cabinet door, which has not only connected the attribute of administrative space of top and bottom, but also formed the elaborately sense of layer in the space with warm color oak wallboard, is the white blackboard paint lacquer face that is full of gradually dot.