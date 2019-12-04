World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Mexico
  5. Oficinas Gifan Internacional / taller paralelo

Oficinas Gifan Internacional / taller paralelo

Save this project
Oficinas Gifan Internacional / taller paralelo

© Luis Young © Luis Young © Luis Young © Luis Young + 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings
Tultitlán de Mariano Escobedo, Mexico
  • Architects: taller paralelo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 290.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Luis Young
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Flos, Haworth, ILWT, Interface, MDC muebles de concreto, Trimble
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Text description provided by the architects. Gifan International main center is located in the industrial area of Tultitlán Estado de Mexico; the company is responsible for the distribution of premium products to the largest supermarkets in the country. Within the 9,500.00 square meters of warehouses a specific area was assigned to the corporate offices of the company, we started in 2013 with the first design project without knowing the rapid growth that it would have in future years. According to this demand the client asked us for a new idea for the extensions of STAGE 5 (as we call this project), creating an industrial concept by integrating a new volume on top of the existing offices.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

In this proposal, the client’s needs were to create a space for the commercial area, where the people who manage the accounts and brands locally and their representatives from abroad can work in a flexible space with different collaborative areas. As mentioned before, the challenge was to integrate a new volume of two levels above the existing volume of offices, without affecting the corporate operation; This volume is composed of an apparent steel structure which contrasts with the rest of the offices as it is a large showcase open to the warehouse four meters above the ground level, which gives the possibility to demonstrate the day to day operation.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The space is composed of two levels; in the first level the work force is located within twenty work stations and four different collaborative spaces (two informal lounge spaces, a high collaborative table with TV and a mixed height table with TV).On the second level there is a boardroom for 18 people, a private office that can be used as a small meeting room, a small coffee station and a flexible ping pong table which is complemented by stackable chairs, which give versatility when used as a work table.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Tultitlán de Mariano Escobedo, Méx., Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
taller paralelo
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Mexico
Cite: "Oficinas Gifan Internacional / taller paralelo" [Oficinas Gifan Internacional / taller paralelo] 04 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929506/oficinas-gifan-internacional-taller-paralelo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream