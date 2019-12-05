Ludwig-Schwamb und Mühltal School / walter huber architekten gmbh

-
Architects: walter huber architekten gmbh
- Area: 2620.0 m2
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: zooey braun FOTOGRAFIE
-
Manufacturers: Forbo, LIGNOTREND, Pollmeier
-
Lead ArchitectWalter Huber
-
ClientsWissenschaftsstadt Darmstadt / EB Immobilienmanagement
-
Structural designermerz kley partner ZT GmbH / A-Dornbirn
-
Technical equipments in buildingsIWP Ingenieurbüro für Systemplanung GmbH / Stuttgart
-
Electrical engineering designSteinigeweg Planungs GmbH & Co.KG / Darmstadt
-
Building physicsGN Bauphysik Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH / Stuttgart
-
Fire protectionCSZ Ingenieurconsult / Darmstadt
-
PhotovoltaicsENTEGA NATURpur AG / Darmstadt
-
LandscapeBüro Hink Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH / Schwaigern
Text description provided by the architects. Walter Huber Architekten from Stuttgart enlarged the Ludwig-Schwamb- and Mühltalschule in Darmstadt by adding two staggered flat-roofed buildings.
The aim was to give the inclusive teaching concept a spatial expression. On the ground floor the assembly hall and the canteen can be joined with the lobby.
The class and childcare rooms on the second floor are arranged around an open work and leisure area. The school is built in timber frame structure that saved 704 tons of CO2 compared with the conventional construction. That is roughly equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of 470 cars.