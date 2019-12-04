World
  Elisabeth de Portes School Library and Restaurant / Christoph Schwander Architekten

Elisabeth de Portes School Library and Restaurant / Christoph Schwander Architekten

Elisabeth de Portes School Library and Restaurant / Christoph Schwander Architekten
© Léo Fabrizio
Schools
Crassier, Switzerland

  Lead Architects

    Christoph Schwander

  Design Team

    Christoph Schwander, Jan Borner, Guillaume Stark

  Clients

    Association Intercommunale Asse et Boiron

  Construction management

    TecBat sarl

  Civil engineering

    Nicolas Fehlmann Ingénieurs Conseils SA

  HVAC engineering

    Energestion SA

  Electrical engineering

    SRG Engineering

  Fire protection

    CR Conseils sarl

  Building physics

    Gartenmann Engineering SA

  Kitchen planner

    Pac Projets sarl

  Signage

    Jalscha Römer Graphic Design
© Léo Fabrizio
Text description provided by the architects. Placing the new library and restaurant building along the Rue de la Tour has a resolving effect on the school campus ensemble. Together with the existing buildings - the gymnasium on the southwest and the classrooms on the northeast - two loose brackets are formed, framing the schoolyard. The small existing telecommunication building is incorporated into the body of the new building.

© Léo Fabrizio
The different atmospheres of the restaurant and library are emphasised by their position in the building and their relation to the surroundings. The restaurant and the industrial kitchen are at ground level. The dining area opens out into the lively schoolyard, prolonged by a canopy into the open space. In contrast the library is on the top floor, disconnected from the school rush, exclusively offering a picturesque view of the landscape and the Jura Mountains. A sculptural spiral staircase in the lofty entrance hall connects the two public floors.

© Léo Fabrizio
The interior's atmosphere is mainly defined by the building frame and its bearing structure. The exposed concrete walls contrast strongly with the filigree wood-concrete composite ceiling. On the ground floor daylight penetrates through the structural height. Laminated timber beams create a decorative pattern by casting shadows on the wall.

© Léo Fabrizio
Ground Floor Plan
Section B
© Léo Fabrizio
The building's facade is conceptualised as a sparkling, reflecting skin of tiles wrapped equally around the new and existing construction. The primary construction grid is expressed through a subtle variety of ceramic tiles. On top of the existing telecommunication building, the outer skin surrounds an unroofed room next to the library. This stepped patio offers space for lectures, movie projections or simply for reading a book.

© Léo Fabrizio
Address: Crassier, Switzerland

Christoph Schwander Architekten
