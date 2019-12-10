Call for submissions: LafargeHolcim Awards for Sustainable Construction

Seeking international projects that combine sustainable construction practices with architectural excellence, the LafargeHolcim Awards are open for entries to their 6th cycle through February 25, 2020. The Awards offers a total of $2 million USD in prize money to projects and concepts from architecture, engineering, urban planning, materials and construction technology, and related fields.
The LafargeHolcim Awards accept submissions in two categories: the Main Category and the Next Generation category. The Main Category considers sustainable construction projects at an advanced stage of design with a high probability of realization, but construction/fabrication must not have started before January 1, 2019. The Next Generation category seeks visionary design concepts and bold ideas at a preliminary stage of design, including design studio and research work. To participate in this category, entrants may not be older than 30 years of age. Students and young professionals are also welcome to enter the Awards' Main Category with projects that have reached a more advanced stage of design.
Five independent juries composed of experts in sustainable construction will evaluate and rank submissions using the five “target issues” identified for sustainable construction:
1. Progress: Innovation and Transferability
Projects must demonstrate innovative approaches to sustainable development, pushing the envelope of practice and exploring new disciplinary frontiers. But importantly, breakthroughs and trend-setting discoveries must be transferable to a range of other applications. Materials should be recyclable and integrated within circular economies and the production of waste should be avoided throughout a structure’s use-cycle.
2. People: Ethical Standards and Social Inclusion
Projects must adhere to the highest ethical standards and promote social inclusion at all stages of construction, from planning and building to use and servicing, to ensure an enduring positive impact on communities. Proposals must demonstrate how they enhance the collective realm and contribute to an affordable and socially inclusive habitat.
3. Planet: Resources and Environmental Performance
Projects must exhibit a sensible use and management of natural resources throughout their entire life cycle. Long-term environmental concerns - especially pertaining to stocks and flows of material, water, and energy - should be an integral part of the design philosophy.
4. Prosperity: Economic Viability and Compatibility
Projects must be economically feasible and able to secure financing – whether from public, commercial, or concessional sources – while having a positive impact on society and the environment. Avoiding the wasteful consumption of material resources and limiting CO2 emissions, an economy of means in construction is to be promoted. Construction must adhere to the logic of circular economies.
5. Place: Contextual and Aesthetic Impact
Projects must convey a high standard of architectural quality as a prevalent form of cultural expression. With space, form, and aesthetic impact of utmost significance, the material manifestation of the design must make a positive and lasting contribution to the physical, human, and cultural environment.