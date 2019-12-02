World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Thailand
  5. Pure Architect
  6. 2019
  7. Mo Residence 80’ / Pure Architect

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Mo Residence 80’ / Pure Architect

Save this project
Mo Residence 80’ / Pure Architect

© DOF Sky|Ground © DOF Sky|Ground © DOF Sky|Ground © DOF Sky|Ground + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Apartment Interiors  · 
Khet Phaya Thai, Thailand
  • Architects: Pure Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: DOF Sky|Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: A.P.K. Dawkoo, AutoDesk, Timbercharm, Trimble Navigation

  • Lead Architects

    Pure Architect

  • Design Team

    Chanoknan Leewattanawarakul , Pimonphan Kinkul , pamornpong wongpeng

  • Clients

    Kittiphat Srilomsak , Rosalin Chanyasak

  • Engineering

    Wealth In Earth Construction co.,ltd

  • Consultants

    Wealth In Earth Construction co.,ltd
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. A 30-year-old building has been renovated to blend in with the modern time. The owner wanted to renovate his old office and turn it into both working space and their new home. This led to a new project which the owner had in mind a striking black building standing tall decorated with red brick with the combination of western style in middle of Pradipat area in Bangkok.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

The design was inspired by the owner’s trip to Copenhagen, Denmark. The owner fell in love with the hotel’s architectural design. The hotel design was minimal with black as its main color, creating a simple but cool vibe. At the same time, the hotel’s design was Scandinavian style with the addition of bricks as a twist. This results in the perfect combination of simplicity and rawness.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

The concept behind “Mo. Residence 80’” is to convey the owner’s characteristics through an architecture by combining white, black, and grey color to design the most minimal one. Dark grey is the color used most in this project due to the architect and the owner’s common interest in masculine architecture design. Masculine building design creates a strong, fierce and cool image.

Save this picture!
4th floor plan
4th floor plan

The concept behind materials and tones. Raw metal and reusable wood from the old building are put together to build the interior and the exterior. The first floor of the building lies the entrance consisting of a wooden door and an industrial black steel arch. Coming up through the main stair of the house leading to the minimal style living area on the fourth and fifth floor.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

On fourth and the fifth floor, a minimal living space in the city designed to be a penthouse with a white and bright tone that strongly contrasts with the exterior. The playful designs, such as hanging lamps, stairs with no handrails, furniture that reflects the owner’s characteristics, prevent the building from looking plain and ordinary.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

The design focuses on natural light. An interior courtyard with trees has been added to make the atmosphere feel more at home. Black wood walls from YAKISUGI add dimensions to the area. The functionality of the space is flexible and connected. Every part of the building is connected by the courtyard and every room has access to natural light.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

The function of “Mo. Residence 80’” divided into the main four spaces. The first part is the connected living room and guest area, including dining space and the well-equipped pantry due to the owner love of cuisine. Second part is the working space. Third part is the main living area with a simple layout for the comfortable usage with the minimum number of furniture. The master bathroom is designed to let in natural light and open for sky view. The color tone of the whole space is white with the black lines including all the equipment.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

The last part is the rooftop, there is a multipurpose area on the rooftop. Small parties can be held for guests to enjoy the mesmerizing city view.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Pradipat, Bangkok, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pure Architect
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Thailand
Cite: "Mo Residence 80’ / Pure Architect" 02 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929484/mo-residence-80-pure-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream