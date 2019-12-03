World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Final Water's Edge Building on Silicon Beach to Open in 2020

Final Water's Edge Building on Silicon Beach to Open in 2020

Save this article
Final Water's Edge Building on Silicon Beach to Open in 2020

SPF:architects has topped out construction on WE3 at Water’s Edge, a six-story creative office building in Playa Vista. The 183,000 square foot structure along Silicon Beach encompasses four floors of open creative workspace, with upper floors of the structure wrapped in a “floating” perforated aluminum skin.

Courtesy of SPF:architects Courtesy of SPF:architects Courtesy of SPF:architects Courtesy of SPF:architects + 11

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:architects
Courtesy of SPF:architects

Sited on the last developable lot in the Playa Vista Specific Plan, WE3 will be the third and final structure of a sprawling 6.5-acre campus currently occupied by Electronic Arts and LA Fitness. WE3 is 400-feet in length with a total usable area of 160,000 square feet, laid out along the entirety of the campus’ eastern edge. The site strategy included the relocation of an existing soccer pitch (for public use), with a new synthetic grass field set to anchor the planned plaza.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:architects
Courtesy of SPF:architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:architects
Courtesy of SPF:architects

As SPF:a states, WE3 experiments with new forms to create a LEED Gold eligible creative workspace. This six-story concrete structure reduces material waste by incorporating locally sourced and recycled concrete and metal and includes large insulated windows along the perimeter to optimize natural light and reduce energy use. The perforated metal skin wrapping the building filters daylight to provide relief from blazing western light, further reducing the need for heating and cooling. Additionally, the skin extends beyond the southern and northern edges of the structure to administer shade throughout the day.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:architects
Courtesy of SPF:architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SPF:architects
Courtesy of SPF:architects

The $80 million project, which broke ground April 2018, is the third and final structure of the sprawling Water’s Edge campus, a 6.5-acre block located at the intersection of Lincoln and Jefferson boulevards. WE3 is being developed by Rockwood Capital and Marshall Property & Development. McCarthy Building Companies is overseeing construction. In October, Nike leased the two upper floors. The athletics brand will join a number of other tenants already operating on the campus, including Electronic Arts, LA Fitness, ad agency Doner and entertainment company Pop Media Group.

WE3 topped out November 2019 and is expected to finish construction May 2020.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Final Water's Edge Building on Silicon Beach to Open in 2020" 03 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929480/final-waters-edge-building-on-silicon-beach-to-open-in-2020/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream