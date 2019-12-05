World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Mad Arkitekter Proposes New Urban Development Plan in Larvik, Norway

Mad Arkitekter Proposes New Urban Development Plan in Larvik, Norway

Save this article
Mad Arkitekter Proposes New Urban Development Plan in Larvik, Norway

Along with the municipality of Larvik, Mad Arkitekter has proposed new development plans for Martineåsen, a future new district west of Larvik City Center. The project celebrates the natural context of the site while creating a small-town community with all required amenities, within walking distance.

Courtesy of MAD arkitekter Courtesy of MAD arkitekter Courtesy of MAD arkitekter Courtesy of MAD arkitekter + 26

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD arkitekter
Courtesy of MAD arkitekter

Martineåsen Nature Town, diverges in its planning from the usual developments on the outskirts of Norwegian cities, consisting usually of detached houses and malls. The new vision puts in place, as the architects state “a town that offers a neighborhood at the front door and the natural landscape at the garden door”. In fact, the proposed new urban development suggests the creation of a community, rather than isolated singular homes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD arkitekter
Courtesy of MAD arkitekter

With Martineåsen we decided to go in a different direction. We wanted to celebrate the beautiful nature of the site while also offering the key qualities of a small-town community with local shops and shared amenities within a short walk. -- Mad Arkitekter.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD arkitekter
Courtesy of MAD arkitekter

Related Article

BOGL Wins Urban Development Competition in a Norwegian Harbor City

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD arkitekter
Courtesy of MAD arkitekter

Guidelines for the plan highlight primarily the non-built areas, including natural important factors of the site like the highest peak, the old surrounding forest, as well as streams, wetlands, meadows and the local farmland. The proposal suggests building some structure on stilts, to connect the town to the landscape and integrate local hiking paths to the infrastructure of the project. Moreover, situated in the center, lake “Kleivertjern” creates a particular atmosphere, with water running in a shifted strip of parks and plazas. The blue and green recreational spine culminates in a boardwalk by the lake.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD arkitekter
Courtesy of MAD arkitekter

The layout of the landscape defines subareas in the development, each with a unique set of conditions that shape the plots and typologies giving each area its own identity such as hill-town, “forest clusters” and eco-village. -- Mad Arkitekter.

Inspired by the vernacular Norwegian “tun”, where houses are clustered around an open court, the main typology of the average 2.5 story-houses form an urban landscape and define networks. These agglomerations open to semi-private courtyards and community spaces. Similar in scale to the old town of Larvik, the proposal generates small plot sizes that encourage small and private developers to invest and build.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Mad Arkitekter Proposes New Urban Development Plan in Larvik, Norway" 05 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929459/mad-arkitekter-proposes-new-urban-development-plan-in-larvik-norway/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream