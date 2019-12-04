SUREN Leather Goods Store / Wonder Architects

+ 26

Architecture and Props Design Qipeng Zhu, Yingzi Yuan, Yeling Yang, Peixin Cai

Internal Visual System Yingzi Yuan(NaCl Illustration Studio) , Tailin Jin

Design Consultant Jingxin Xie

Green Plant System Design Yuheng Wang

Electrical Equipment Design Xiaojun Xiong

Lighting Design Yuebo Min

Construction Zhou Daigen Team

Client plain leather goods

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Soon after the transformation, the Wudaokou store of SUREN leather goods has already standing out among other shops and yet, it had not arranged the window settings. Image © Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. SUREN leather goods are probably the first fashion related shops in Wudaokou. The Shopowner shopkeeper are ca couple graduated from Central Academy of arts and crafts, who are obsessed with making all kinds of things with leather. From the founding of SUREN in 1993 till now, it has always maintained the persistence and innocence of the craftsmen. When the owner, Mr. Mao, commissioned Wonder Architects, it is said that it was only because he watched a clip of our speech online.

Save this picture! The scenario and behavior of streets are introduced into the building. Image © Yumeng Zhu

Save this picture! A new facade has been created in the former disorderly interior. Image © Yumeng Zhu

Save this picture! An elegant leather shop is deeply hidden in the architecture. Image © Yumeng Zhu

The shop is located at the ground floor retails of a residential area in Wudaokou. Although it covers an area of 150 square meters, it is divided into three layers storeys. About a quarter of the space in the shop is stairs and corridors. Before the renovation, most customers were reluctant to go upstairs or downstairs, just circling around the entrance. So we simply push the real store front true facade of the store back into the interior of the building, So the stair and corridors become the extension to the city streets. and take the unavoidable stairs and corridors as the extension to the city streets.

Save this picture! Corridor connect basement where the pipes are shaped into niches and arches. Becoming background for the merchandise. Image © Yumeng Zhu

Save this picture! Corridor connect basement where the pipes are shaped into niches and arches. Becoming background for the merchandise. Image © Yumeng Zhu

After sorted out the product logic of SUREN leather goods, we find out the complicated thinking and personality setting among these products. Leather goods are like a person's business card. They need to have the characteristics he or she wants to convey. When we are not close to the designer's work site, a lot of design ingenuity is difficult to fully grasp. These ingenuity need ta way to express itself.

Save this picture! In Wudaokou, a complicated, chaotic place with many limitations, the owners hope that we can create a new image of SUREN leather goods

Although many design ideas are not fully implemented. But we did create an unconventional leather shop.