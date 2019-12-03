KT House / Mila Ricetti Arquitetura

+ 47

Lead Architect Mila Ricetti

Design Team Daniele Giacomeli, EloisaZaccarelli , Fernada S. Moura, Analee Sasso, Beatriz Mega, Corina Munte

Engineering Capaz Construtora

Landscape Thuttiverde Paisagismo

Lighting Design Jabu Engenharia Elétrica

Structural Engineering Ana Cristina Fernandez

Text description provided by the architects. The unconventional shape of the building land plus the required six-meter strip retreat along to the street guided the project implementation. The house was designed from clear volumes, natural materials, seeking cross ventilation, natural lighting and a delicate fit into the building site.

Designed for a young couple and their children, the project's premise was to guarantee full visual domain. The house develops around a central courtyard connecting the three well-defined wings: service, social and intimate, which all open completely to the central courtyard, allowing the house to be fully connected.

Wooden brises and glass panels allow optional isolation and privacy when desired. The six-meter strip retreat works as an extension of the central courtyard, following the same concept that led the entire project, granting visual connection to the whole design, whilst keeping the resident's privacy by the subtle use of dense vegetation and ground elevation."