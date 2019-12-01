Tower Proposals Purify Air around Indian Capital

According to a report by WHO, as of November 2019, Residents of Delhi are breathing about 25 times more toxic air than the permissible limit, lowering their life expectancy rates. The fact is, clean air has become a challenge in most nations with growing economies, as toxin-infused air is continuously entering citizens’ lungs. A non-profit study by architecture firm Studio Symbiosis looked at multiple solutions to tackle this threat which is denying breathable air to the residents of the Indian capital.

“Aũra”, the studio’s design solution, is an “air cleaning” tower that follows its name’s definition and provides people with pure, breathable atmosphere using the principles of aerodynamics.

+ 18

Aũra’s structural form provides maximum surface area and increases wind speed for an efficient performance. The concept began with the design of an ellipse, providing the architects with the notion of minimum resistance. The form was then twisted, channeling the wind along the surface of the tower perpendicularly.

The “cleansing” towers are 60 m and 18 m high, and can take in polluted air from all around them. “Aũra” has two main chambers: one to speed up the air intake, and one to clean that air and send it back outside. The towers take the polluted air from its lower area, then send them vertically to be thrown out from its top. Statistically, the 18-meters-high tower can clean 30 million cubic meter of air on a daily basis, with a capacity to clean 1,115,000 m3 per hour. A working adult inhales an average of 16m3 of air over the course of an 8-hour working day.

Green planters with an integrated drip irrigation system are added to the surface of the towers to produce more oxygen.

To cater to different conditions of atmospheres and wind speeds, Aũra has been developed with four different systems: Aũra Hotspots, Aũra Velocity, Aũra Falcon, and Aũra Hive.