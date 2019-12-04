Summer House / DDAANN

-
Architects: DDAANN
- Area: 176.0 m2
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: BoysPlayNice
-
-
Lead ArchitectsDaniel Rohan, Daniel Baudis
-
CollaboratorsKlára Koldová, Lucia Horkavá
Text description provided by the architects. The family residence stands literally on a green field, near a clump of trees, in a pleasant countryside of central Bohemia. The house accommodates three generations of one family. A grandfather, a grandmother, a father, a mother and their two boys – there’s enough space for all of them to spend a summer and a lot of weekends together. The house consists of several smaller, connected volumes, each of which serves a different purpose.
The whole family meets in the central part of the house – there is a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a kitchen. This area is the true heart of the house, with large sliding windows opening to a garden. Each generation has its own privacy. The grandparents use their own ‘house’ with a living area, a bedroom, and sanitary facilities.
The parents have a spacious bedroom, a bathroom, and a study, which serves as a guest room when needed. The boys have their kingdom in a room on the second floor, from which they have an excellent view of the surroundings. These residential parts of the house are supplemented with an entrance area with facilities, a shed with a workshop and a roofed parking spot.
The building is connected to a south terrace with a high pillar in its corner. The pillar supports a vegetation-covered pergola, there is also a garden shower and a small wind turbine rotating on its tip. The whole house is surrounded by a large garden with trees, fruits, vegetables, and herbs, ready to be used in the kitchen.
It's summer, the sun is shining, everything is peaceful and quiet...