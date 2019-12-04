Summer House / DDAANN

+ 33

Czech Republic Architects: DDAANN

Area: 176.0 m2

Year: 2019

Photographs: BoysPlayNice

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Bdoors, Billiani , Casalgrande Padana, JÁNOŠÍK OKNA-DVEŘE, M&T, Nordlux , ParkPodlah.cz Manufacturers:

Lead Architects Daniel Rohan, Daniel Baudis

Collaborators Klára Koldová, Lucia Horkavá

Text description provided by the architects. The family residence stands literally on a green field, near a clump of trees, in a pleasant countryside of central Bohemia. The house accommodates three generations of one family. A grandfather, a grandmother, a father, a mother and their two boys – there’s enough space for all of them to spend a summer and a lot of weekends together. The house consists of several smaller, connected volumes, each of which serves a different purpose.

The whole family meets in the central part of the house – there is a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a kitchen. This area is the true heart of the house, with large sliding windows opening to a garden. Each generation has its own privacy. The grandparents use their own ‘house’ with a living area, a bedroom, and sanitary facilities.

The parents have a spacious bedroom, a bathroom, and a study, which serves as a guest room when needed. The boys have their kingdom in a room on the second floor, from which they have an excellent view of the surroundings. These residential parts of the house are supplemented with an entrance area with facilities, a shed with a workshop and a roofed parking spot.

The building is connected to a south terrace with a high pillar in its corner. The pillar supports a vegetation-covered pergola, there is also a garden shower and a small wind turbine rotating on its tip. The whole house is surrounded by a large garden with trees, fruits, vegetables, and herbs, ready to be used in the kitchen.

It's summer, the sun is shining, everything is peaceful and quiet...