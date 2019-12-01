Design Installation Transports Visitors to Historic Jordanian Site

The third edition of the Hangar Exhibition was held this past October in the Jordanian capital, Amman, as part of the city's Design Week. Among the projects exhibited, one installation was able to momentarily teleport visitors into one of the country's most historic sites.

Designed by architect Rasem Kamal, Canyon Walls, a series of freestanding curvilinear partitions, served as a sanctuary for people to disconnect and remain in solitude for a period.

+ 17

The architect was inspired by the geological formation and characteristics of the Jordanian Siq, a naturally formed canyon at the main entrance of the ancient city of Petra. The canyon walls got their formation from the flowing water, which softened the surfaces of the sandstone and carved deep niches and voids within.

The Canyon Walls were constructed by compressing thin layers of wood, forming vibrant earthy tones. Each wall is uniquely designed with carved niches that serve as places to sit and reflect.

Designed by: Architect Rasem Kamal

Commissioned by: Amman Design Week

Creative Director: Rana Beiruti

Curated by: Noura Al Sayeh-Holtrop

Woodwork Consultant: Abdallah Alshobaky

Lighting Consultant: Sosthen Hennekam