Pipefy Office / Arquea Arquitetos

Pipefy Office / Arquea Arquitetos

© Eduardo Macarios

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices Interiors  · 
Brazil
  • Architects: Arquea Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 520.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Eled Light Studio, Marcenaria Fogaci, Monumenta Engenharia
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. The office is divided into two floors of a corporate building, occupying 520m². The proposal was to distribute the living and resting environments downstairs, while the upper floor is the work and meeting areas.

© Eduardo Macarios

The aim of the project was to seek the balance between the traditional and the contemporary, where beauty is exactly in this duality.

© Eduardo Macarios
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Eduardo Macarios

Thereby, in a game between rustic and finished elements, the project was conceived. The burnt cement floor, the exposed concrete slab, and the suspended cable trays coexist in harmony with natural wood, glass, and white marble countertops.

© Eduardo Macarios

People work in an open space between masses of vegetation. The glass partitions of the individual rooms have an important detail, the small glass plane, among them, which conveys the sensation of light continuity and the desired spatial freedom.

Light and dark, rustic and finished, tradition and invention, natural and artificial. Making architecture is a game of opposites.

© Eduardo Macarios

Project location

Address: Curitiba - State of Paraná, Brazil

