World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Galeria Arquitetos
  6. 2019
  7. Dos Cajueiros House / Terra Capobianco + Galeria Arquitetos

Dos Cajueiros House / Terra Capobianco + Galeria Arquitetos

Save this project
Dos Cajueiros House / Terra Capobianco + Galeria Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 33

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Praia Vermelha, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 792.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Concresteel, Construflama, Ita Construtora, Jatobá, Lumini, Nordic Structures, Omnitrade, Palimanan, Reclima, Tecnosystem, Topseal, Trespa Brasil, reka iluminacao

  • Lead Architects

    Ana Terra Capobianco, Fernanda Neiva

  • Project Team

    Liliane Nambu

  • Wooden Structure

    Ita Construtora

  • Concrete Structural Calculation

    Leão e Associados

  • Concrete Consulting

    Gabriel Regino

  • Facilities Project

    Ramoska e Castelani

  • Air conditioning project

    Thermoplan

  • Lighting Design

    Lux Projetos

  • Landscaping

    Giardino Planejamento de exteriores
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The ‘Casa dos Cajueiros’ (Cashew Trees House) located on the Brazilian southeast cost, is in front of the marine strip. Its discrete implementation is not immediately revealed to the bathers. The house is hidden between the light and the shadows of the cashew-trees occupying the frontal part of the 27,327-square-foot (2,538-square-meter) lot.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The 8,525-square-foot (792-square-meter) house is a single-story set within the gently sloping landscape, shaped in between trees. The house is meant to minimally interfere with the landscape while drawing attention to its beauty.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The space is organized by a clear axis of circulation that connects the social and the intimates areas. The lowest level facing the beach concentrates the social, leisure and service area. 

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Distributed along the 108 feet corridor leading to the back of the lot, the six suites are deployed allowing private patios between them.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The structure of the house mixes the conventional system in the base with the prefabrication technology in timber construction.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The social area ceiling is characterized by 4.72-inches thick glulam timber panels covering a 23.95-inch span and a 6.89-inch overhang. An inverted glulam beam receives the load of the panels and redistributes into three thin metal pillars. The panels are interlocked forming a large slab resulting in a continuous space of 62.34-feet.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section A
Longitudinal Section A
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The social area is all glazed, opening 180 degrees view to the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

An exposed concrete surface, colored in light terracotta, defines the bedroom modules. The boundary between the inside and the outside is outlined by vertical shutters that ensure privacy and prevent direct solar impact.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Several passive design strategies have been adopted to ensure environmental comfort for the users, starting with the abundant presence of floor-to-ceiling windows that ensure constant air renewal, cross ventilation and natural lighting.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Galeria Arquitetos
Office
Terra Capobianco
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Dos Cajueiros House / Terra Capobianco + Galeria Arquitetos" [Casa dos Cajueiros / Terra Capobianco + Galeria Arquitetos] 01 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929334/dos-cajueiros-house-terra-capobianco-plus-galeria-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream