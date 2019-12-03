World
Grøndalsvængets School / JJW Arkitekter

Grøndalsvængets School / JJW Arkitekter

© JJW Arkitekter © Torben Eskerod © Torben Eskerod © Torben Eskerod + 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools, Renovation, Sustainability  · 
København, Denmark
  • Architects: JJW Arkitekter
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Torben Eskerod, JJW Arkitekter
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bøllemosen vinduer, Fermacell, Gamle Mursten, ScandiBo Interior, VELUX Commercial

  • Lead Architects

    JJW Arkitekter

  • Client

    Municipality of Copenhagen

  • Engineer

    Jørgen Nielsen Engineers, Danish Energy Management

  • Landscape

    10000.0 m²

  • Interior architect

    JJW Arkitekter

  • Major Contractors

    Jakon

  • Extension

    Two new buildings - 5150.0 m²

  • Transformation and refurbishment

    5900.0 m²
Text description provided by the architects. The almost 100 years old Grøndalsvængets School has undergone a comprehensive transformation. With respect to original qualities the existing main building from 1929 has been completely renovated and refurbished to support today's demands for differentiated learning spaces and healthy indoor climate.

Furthermore, the school has been extended with two new buildings for teaching, sports and music - designed with strong reference to the identity of the surrounding neighborhood.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
COHESION
The transformation supports the unique identity of the neighborhood and strengthens the cohesion between the school and the city and between students and neighbors. The two new buildings reinterpret the pitched roofs and gables of the area. Two stories high, build with recycled bricks and placed in the outer corners of the plot, the school is an integrated part of the neighborhood.

Originally, the school was hidden away behind a tall hedge, that separated the school from the city. With the project the school is now open to the neighborhood, and the area is made accessible to the public. The school, which previously appeared excluding and closed, has been turned into an integrated part of the city - a new urban space for everyone in the neighborhood.

DIFFERENTIATED LEARNING SPACES
To support the large age span of the pupils and the different user needs, the vision for Grøndalsvængets School has been to create many schools in one school. The two new buildings and the existing main building create a campus structure. Within this framework, it has been possible to create differentiated environments, and thus different opportunities to support learning and daily use for both individuals as well as smaller and large groups.

SUSTAINABILITY
The transformation of Grøndalsvængets School has a broad focus on sustainability. The two new buildings are built with recycled bricks from a nearby hospital and Cradle-to-Cradle certified mortar. This ensures that the bricks from the new buildings can be reused again in the future and become part of a long-term circular economy. Also, by reusing and transforming the existing building, which is of very high quality, the carbon footprint of the project is minimized

The old school building becomes new and the new school buildings carry on an old story from the beginning. New and old meet each other in respect and create a school that is cohesive and interlinked with the surrounding neighborhood.

Project location

Address: Rørsangervej 29, 2400 Copenhagen NV, Denmark

Cite: "Grøndalsvængets School / JJW Arkitekter" 03 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929326/grondalsvaengets-school-jjw-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

