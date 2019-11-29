World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. David Chipperfield Architects
  6. 2010
  7. House ST / David Chipperfield Architects + DDM Architectuur

House ST / David Chipperfield Architects + DDM Architectuur

Save this project
House ST / David Chipperfield Architects + DDM Architectuur

© Kristien Daem © Kristien Daem © Kristien Daem © Kristien Daem + 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium

  • Structural Engineering

    Bureau D'étude Greisch

  • Landscape

    Wirtz International

  • Lighting Consultant

    Schimdt Koning Lichtplaner

  • General Contractor

    OIKOS Bouw

  • Interior Contractor

    Devaere Interior
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kristien Daem
© Kristien Daem

Text description provided by the architects. The concept for this house in Deurle in the leafy suburbs of Ghent was to create a single-story building that maximizes the potential for interaction between the garden and the house while fitting into the existing landscape. The site stretches between a forested hill with tall pine and oak trees to the west and a residential neighborhood to the east. The house embraces the east side of the site to benefit from as much evening sun as possible.

Save this picture!
© Kristien Daem
© Kristien Daem
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Kristien Daem
© Kristien Daem

Living spaces are divided into four main blocks which have then been shifted off the horizontal axis to give the building a sculptural quality within its setting. This layout allows the house to define several different outdoor areas, including an east-facing breakfast terrace with a kitchen garden, and a dining terrace on the south side. All the blocks appear to hover over the lawn, lending the house a pavilion-like character within the garden while emphasizing the composition of the building as a series of interconnected structures.

Save this picture!
© Kristien Daem
© Kristien Daem

The pool area extends towards the south from the main living areas of the house, creating a visual extension to the building. The pool itself is reliant on the natural filtration of water from an indigenous plant ecosystem situated at the long edge. The garage is located away from the main building, towards the road. A corridor integrated into the garage provides the main entrance to the house. Between the garage and the main building is an entrance courtyard, defined and surrounded by a covered walkway.

Save this picture!
© Kristien Daem
© Kristien Daem

The exterior of the building is concrete in a brown tone chosen to create connections with the natural setting and the adjacent forest. Throughout the whole building a terrazzo floor provides a rich surface quality and gives an air of simplicity. The built-in furniture forms a part of the space and creates a neutral environment for the owner’s art collection. The house’s simplicity allows the landscape to establish a powerful and changing presence, viewed through tall windows that slide completely into the wall to create unobstructed openings into the garden.

Save this picture!
© Kristien Daem
© Kristien Daem
Save this picture!
Cross Elevations and Sections
Cross Elevations and Sections
Save this picture!
© Kristien Daem
© Kristien Daem

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
David Chipperfield Architects
Office
DDM Architectuur
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "House ST / David Chipperfield Architects + DDM Architectuur" 29 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929286/house-st-david-chipperfield-architects-plus-ddm-architectuur/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream