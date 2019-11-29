The Archive Exhibition / GK1 Architecture - Oslo School of Architecture and Design

+ 18

Engineering Finn-Erik Nilsen

Collaborators Bygg uten Grenser, Unicon, Contiga, Loe Betongelementer, Spenncon, Opplandske Betongindustri, Bergene Holm

Text description provided by the architects. During the first semester at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design, the students work on a full-scale construction in concrete and wood. This years’ work was an homage exhibition to a building seated on death row.

In the exhibition, the theme was the Y-building in the government quarter in Oslo, an iconic building which is scheduled to be demolished. The school wanted to contribute to the community's protests against the demolition with this exhibition and tribute to the Y-building.

The Y-building is a pioneering work in the experimental use of concrete as a construction material in Norway and the world. The architect behind the government quarter, Erling Viksjø, developed the natural concrete treatment method which was patented as Naturbetong. Artists, such as Picasso, contributed in ornamenting the building with motives integrated in the concrete.

The archive is an exhibition room, designed and built in concrete and wood, where early photographs of the Y-building are exhibited. The exhibition room consists of 19 columns in concrete and a wooden roof structure.

Each individual column carries the wooden roof structure and exhibits the historic photographs. The project was completed by the first year students of architecture at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design, in collaboration with Byggutengrenser and 8 concrete companies, and Bergene Holm as supplier of wood.