  Concrete House / Ravel Architecture

Concrete House / Ravel Architecture

Concrete House / Ravel Architecture

© Jake Holt

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Austin, United States
  • Architects: Ravel Architecture
  Area: 55.7 ft2
  Year: 2017
  Photographs: Jake Holt
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, DWR, Trimble, West Elm

  Design Team

    Dan Fields, Alex Finnell, Devin Keyes

  Engineering

    Tim Zhang - GreenEarth Engineering, Inc.
© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt

Text description provided by the architects. An active family with two kids and a full house needed a versatile solution that could do something for everyone. A playhouse, perfect for sleepovers. A media room for kids by day and parents by night. A luxurious guest suite for extended visits from the grandparents. A quiet space to reflect just far enough away. And storage for the necessities: bicycles, camping, climbing gear, gardening tools, and holiday decorations.

© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt

Playing off the traditional forms of the surrounding historic neighborhood, this versatile casita anchors the back yard and buffers the busy alley and adjacent multi-family creating a second private yard in back while barely peeking out over the fence or overshadowing the existing home.

© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt

Made of durable and elemental materials, the corten gable shell encloses a concrete cradle. The interior volume is clad in white oak and contains the bathroom, kitchenette, media center, and pocketing privacy partitions.

Floor plan
Floor plan
Section
Section

Insulated concrete walls were used for the sides of the building. The concrete walls are composed of two separate four inch concrete forms with a two inch layer of polyisocyanurate in-between. The effect is an appearance of a ten inch concrete wall but with improved insulation properties.

© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt

Project gallery

Cite: "Concrete House / Ravel Architecture" 28 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

