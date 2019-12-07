World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo

Save this project
VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo

© Federico Kulekdjian © Federico Kulekdjian © Federico Kulekdjian © Federico Kulekdjian + 36

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse
Núñez, Argentina
  • Architects: Arqtipo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 482.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Federico Kulekdjian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aserradero Vagol, Construser Alvear, NOI ESTUDIO, Patagonia Flooring, Sanitarios San Martín, Triangular

  • Lead Architects

    Diego Aceto, Darío Litvinoff

  • Project Responsible

    Mercedes Pérez Wodtke

  • Project Manager

    Lucas Gorroño

  • Collaborators

    Germán Capiello, Martin Giani, Catarina Staric, Leonardo Pulzoni
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

Text description provided by the architects. VDL 3532 is a project that articulates the value of a property with patrimonial protection, in the access and the facade, with a building of habitat units and professional studies, which adapt to contemporary ways of living, characterized by variability and Indeterminacy It is located in a typical block of the Belgrano neighborhood, which complies with the regulations of district R2b1. Its context is a heterogeneous building fabric, with an open apple lung. 

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

Two volumes linked through the circulations are proposed, which intertwine and generate the desired porosity and spatiality, which challenge the projectual possibilities that are generated between the external visual tangent and the maximum constructive capacity, thus proposing multiple approaches and approaches to the play. The proposal assumes to investigate the dialectic between preexistence and the new, between social and private (between public uses and private uses). 

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

The first volume is coincident with the partition of the original construction. It intervenes as a bracing structure that solves the access hall and the multipurpose unit, which preserves the original height and maintains the relationship with the border constructions. It puts in value the original materials (and forms), which are complemented with those that are characteristic of the intervention carried out. 

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

The posterior volume is neutral and pure in its external language, reaching the limit height of the zoning. It maximizes the lighting and ventilation that is obtained for the units. It incorporates some materials such as calcareous mosaics and wood cladding inside, which arranged in a non-traditional way, complicate their relationships, in a synergy between heritage and contemporary construction, to understand the work as a unit of multiple readings. 

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

The building proposes to pass slowly the gradients of the public-private relationship, proposing an access hall that links the multipurpose unit with commercial coworking or coffee destination. The ground floor and first level units acquire a certain degree of flexibility and allow to house professional studies or divisible mono environments. The upper floors have larger habitat units, from duplexes with double heights that allow extensions and variations within the envelope. 

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

The circulation core allows access to the common terrace where social and recreational activities take place. The intention of completely separating the back volume is part of a strategy that allows the proposed habitat units to obtain a front-counter-front relationship, which improves their quality, ventilation, lighting and more flexible arrangement.

Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Vidal 3532, C1429AHN CABA, Argentina

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arqtipo
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Argentina
Cite: "VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo" [Edificio VDL 3532 / Arqtipo] 07 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929216/vdl-3532-building-arqtipo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream