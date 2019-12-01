World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Vivienda GR13 “Road to Calvary” / Minimal Studio

Vivienda GR13 “Road to Calvary” / Minimal Studio

© Art Sanchez Photography

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Houses Interiors  · 
Pollença, Spain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 210.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Art Sanchez Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Colico, ICÓNICO, Mapini, Midj, Objekto, Wever & Ducre
© Art Sanchez Photography
© Art Sanchez Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The first challenge is to redirect the labyrinthine structure of the housing. The diaphanous, the optimization and maximum utilization of the interior volume of the house have been sought, connecting it with the exterior. 

© Art Sanchez Photography
© Art Sanchez Photography
Ground and First Floor Plans
Ground and First Floor Plans
© Art Sanchez Photography
© Art Sanchez Photography

Existing materials have been reused, affected by the passage and inclement weather, imperfect, but with something to tell, merging them with current elements. The stone, the corten steel, and the existing affected wood connect, integrate as if they had always coexisted. 

© Art Sanchez Photography
© Art Sanchez Photography

The interior inevitably connects with the outside, creating various environments caused by different natural unevennesses. Stone recesses allow us to appreciate the spectacular perimeter panorama of the building.

© Art Sanchez Photography
© Art Sanchez Photography
Section and Elevations
Section and Elevations
© Art Sanchez Photography
© Art Sanchez Photography

