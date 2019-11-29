World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Salworks
  6. 2019
  7. House JR / Salworks

House JR / Salworks

Save this project
House JR / Salworks

Cortesia de Salworks Cortesia de Salworks Cortesia de Salworks Cortesia de Salworks + 31

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Lagoa, Portugal
  • Architects: Salworks
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 454.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk

  • Lead Architects

    Rui Sabino de Sousa, Rodrigo Ourique

  • Engineering

    Futureng
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

Text description provided by the architects. The house is implanted on a sea front lot below street level, thus hiding its volumetry, and is built around a quadrangular patio that protects it from the sea. The upper storey is the only visible element of this house that tries to keep as abstract and closed to the outside as possible.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

The patio organizes both the social program of the house — developed in an open space concept between living room, dining room and kitchen — and the more private program — the bedrooms — to which is added a multifunction room aimed at absorbing other uses.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks
Save this picture!
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

The topography and the difference in level in relation to the street allowed the west side of the house to be completed with a pool that adds thickness to the relationship with the neighbor in addition to gaining a dominant position over the view.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

The use of microconcrete and Japanese cedar wood finishing aimed at making the language of the house as clean as possible.

The Atlantic Ocean to the south and the line in the horizon remained the natural boundaries of the house and the landscaped to look at.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Salworks
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House JR / Salworks" [Casa JR / Salworks] 29 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929192/house-jr-salworks/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream