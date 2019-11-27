Travels in Woundedland / Manfredo Manfredini for the Shenzhen Biennale (UABB) 2019

Save this picture! Sunee Yoo, Manfredini Studio. Multiplying/revealing the spectacle, exploding/expanding representation at the center of the border: Binocular view of the 38th parallel north

Two key phenomena of contemporary spatial production are critically challenging the integral resilience of present-day communities: translocalization and transduction. Their increasing pervasion and dynamism are profoundly transforming our society. Translocalization is the redefinition of territorialization patterns due to an increasing mobilization of people and things that dissipate the continuity, cohesion and permanentness of traditional social and spatial networks. Transduction implies the coming together of heterogeneous forces in either progressive iterative processes or irregular ones that restructure given domains into provisional unities through the diffusion of an exogenous activity. The combination of these two phenomena within an environment pervaded by augmented and mixed realities produces unprecedented metastable spatialities with powerful, yet ambivalent, relational capacities.

The Woundedland Project responds to this challenge by addressing territorial contexts with particularly strong metastability and relational capacity: places where radical deterritorialization and reterritorialization processes have profoundly restructured the central space of large, both local and translocal, communities. Major walled political borders are prime instances of such disruptive and momentous processes. As bastions of geopolitical interests of primary global organizations, these walls are the global epitome of divisive strategies that inhibit migration and networked translocalism, constituting symbol and matter of the unmovable and unforgiving boundary of staged, stalled or latent conflicts that dissociate both the locale and the trans-locale.

Save this picture! Figure 1, Alex Young-Il Seo. The multiple and somewhat instable inter-Korean border

The heavily fortified, armed and ruthlessly enforced Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is the context chosen for this project. Its Demarcation Line, a 250 km-long divider separating Korea in two parts, is just one of the multiple formal boundaries originating from the post-WW2-designated border on the 38th parallel north (figure 1). Its space is an indiscernible composite of simulation and reality. Grand metanarratives are deployed by multilayered geopolitical apparatuses of hegemonic powers in unstable internal alliances and wavering external conflicts. Semicoherent administrative mechanisms and knowledge structures transform the DMZ into a multistage political arena of superimposed plays, cowritten by ill-related authors, intertwining represented dramas with actual tragedies. Semi-dependent characters interpret propagandistic and spectacularized narratives that cobble together objective, symbolic and experiential authenticities in performances rich in solipsistic dialogues and absurdist practices. Weaponization, overdetermination and abstraction are deployed to progressively strengthen control on this space of power. The established social, material and cognitive relationality of local individuals and communities is diminished, their traditional commoning practices interrupted.

Save this picture! Gangmin Yoo and Justin Baek, Manfredini Studio. Indeterminate and deprogrammed open infrastructure as reconciliatory civic foundation: A floating settlement in the extra-territorial freespace of the Han River Estuary joint civilian waterway

Closer studies on the DMZ-based local and translocal communities show how they develop relevant antagonist forces. The new metastable spatialities foster both their associative emancipatory capacity and alternative conceptions, perceptions and usages of space. The profusion of the digital public sphere enables the formation of independent networks based on inclusionary and collaborative commoning practices that claim the right to the city. Digital augmentations contribute to the affirmation of civic counterspaces with new types of commons that produce diffuse spells of reappropriated places: wonderlands of reimagined, diverse and participative concrete utopias of autogestion.

The design propositions affirm these antagonist commoning machines through creative speculations, scenarios and proses focused on key centers of the DMZ. Specific topoi are used as discursive sites for reimagining utopia; they envision the future of the new civic commons set free from the dominative symbolic and spectacular warfare of the imposed mode of spatial production. The future commons embody desiring-formation processes that combine distant and heterogeneous elements in composite assemblages of material and immaterial infrastructures for cohesive, resilient and productive social, physical, and symbolic assemblages of pluralistic jouissance. Allegorical, context-specific narrative methods to give consistency and cohesion to the translocal metastable environments and establish critical engagements with possible worlds, proposing tight signifying chains of fluidly recoded components, instituting realms that make moments of utopia accessible as parodic fabulatory proses of the ordinary.

The article includes the contribution by: Mingxing Song, Chen Hui, Paola Leardini, Haison Wang

"Urban Interactions": Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (Shenzhen) - 8th edition. Shenzhen, China

http://szhkbiennale.org/

Opening in December, 2019 in Shenzhen, China, "Urban Interactions" is the 8th edition of the Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (UABB). The exhibition consists of two sections, namely "Eyes of the City" and "Ascending City", which will explore the evolving relationship between urban space and technological innovation from different perspectives. The "Eyes of the City" section features MIT professor and architect Carlo Ratti as Chief Curator and Politecnico di Torino-South China University of Technology as Academic Curator. The "Ascending City" section features Chinese academician Meng Jianmin and Italian art critic Fabio Cavallucci as Chief Curators.

