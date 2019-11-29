World
Wooden Atelier / Berzero Jaros

Wooden Atelier / Berzero Jaros

© Constanza Otero

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Extension  · 
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Berzero Jaros
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 15.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Constanza Otero

  • Lead Architect

    Agustín Berzero, Valeria Jaros

  • Structural Calculation

    Edgar Morán

  • Carpentery

    PezHnos

  • Collaboration

    Emilia Darricades
© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero

Text description provided by the architects. The project is conceived as an exterior and separate extension of an existing house, located on the courtyard area of the house, configured as an abstract prism that relates to its surroundings with an attitude of an object in the surrounding landscape. The spatial dimensions of the volume are based on the golden ratio and proportions. It is a small space of multiple uses that responds to the need to store, exhibit and produce paintings. The unique piece is conceived in wood from its genesis, solving the structure and the envelopes by taking advantage of both the possibilities of the prefabricated building system and its spatial qualities to achieve an interior of great warmth.

© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The work was prefabricated in the workshop and then assembled on site. The support system is solved by means of delicate sheets that lift the construction off the ground, avoiding the contact of the wood with the humidity of the earth. The main structure of beams and columns of hardwood are solved in 3 ”x 4” Grapia wood, simplifying the system to a single section. The entire structure is wrapped in 18mm Phenolic Plates veneered with Araucaria wood, achieving a continuous surface on the outer face, on which the geotextile membrane is placed as water-repellent insulation, protecting the wood from any contact with water. In this way, the structure is expressed inside the space, which is formed by a series of modulated frames at 1m distance.

© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero

The whole construction is shaded by a ventilated cover and envelope, resolved in planes of white pre-painted “cold” sinusoidal sheets that detach from the interior enclosure allowing air circulation and optimizing resources through passive systems ensuring interior comfort. In the interior space, a series of sliding frames are installed for storing and displaying the paintings optimizing the surface to the maximum. A library and a folding drawing board projected with the same material logic will also be incorporated.

© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero
Section
Section
© Constanza Otero
© Constanza Otero

