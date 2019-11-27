Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 Breaks Ground

Save this picture! Courtesy of Christopher Weir, Young Talent Architecture Award

The Young Talent Architecture Award (YTAA) 2020 has been launched by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe. Announced during the Young Architects’ Forum in Barcelona, the award program encourages exchange between schools and seeks to improve the skills of architects from the beginning of their professional careers. YTAA recognizes the talent of recently graduated architects, urbanists and landscape architects, and provides the opportunity to work with architecture offices and institutions.

Schools registration is now open for graduation projects presented by recently graduated students. YTAA is open for graduation projects presented by students between January 1st, 2018 and December 31st, 2019 by students from schools throughout Europe and, in order to promote global exchange, it also includes schools from a selected number of other countries. Following the successful participation of China and South Korea in 2018, for the YTAA 2020 edition the guest countries will be Brazil, Chile and Mexico. In the first two editions (2016 and 2018), more than 545 projects were submitted from 138 Schools in 113 cities.

YTAA is organised by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe with the support of the Creative Europe programme of the European Union, in collaboration with the European Association for Architectural Education (EAAE) and the Architects' Council of Europe (ACECAE); World-Architects as founding partner; the European Cultural Centre as a partner in Venice; the sponsorship of Jung, Jansen and Regent; and the support of USM.

The Jury invited to discuss and analyze the projects will be:

- Martine de Maeseneer, (Chairwoman) Vicedean international affairs faculty of Architecture, KU Leuven, Brussels;- Oleg Drozdov, drozdov&partners and co-founder of the Kharkiv School of Architecture, Kharkiv;- Juliet Leach, Head of Marketing, RIBA awards, London;- Rosario Talevi, Curator Making Futures Bauhaus+ and Associate Researcher Universität der Künste, Berlin;- Bet Capdeferro, bosch.capdeferro architecture, Girona (Winner EU Mies Award for Emerging Architects 2011).

The jury will shortlist a group of works in order to illustrate different ways of working, designing and communicating. It will also select 12 finalist projects among which it will choose the four winners. As in the previous editions, the YTAA results will be presented in a traveling exhibition that will start its journey in Venice during the Biennale Architettura 2020.

