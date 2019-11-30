World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. Deqing Living House / Lacime Architects

Deqing Living House / Lacime Architects

Save this project
Deqing Living House / Lacime Architects

© Schran Images © Schran Images © Schran Images © Schran Images + 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Exhibition Center  · 
Huzhou, China
  • Architects: Lacime Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1620.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Schran Images
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 上海亚巨石材有限公司, 上海皓晶玻璃制品有限公司, 法国钛锌板

  • Lead Architect

    Zhaoqing Song

  • Design Team

    Lingfeng Chen, Dan Guo, Zheyu Shi, Chong Wang

  • Interior Design

    Matrix Interior Design

  • Owner

    China Railway Construction Real Estate Group Co,LTD
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

Project location
Located within National 4A Scenic Spot-Taishan Forest Park, southeast of Deqing County, the project enjoys great natural landscape and excellent geographic location. It is surrounded on three sides by green mountains and dense woods and hidden in nature yet with easy access to the outside world.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images
Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

Architectural concept
Architects follow traditional layout of axial symmetry and adopt the arrangement of three-layer courtyards.The three main buildings enclosed in the middle courtyard stand in the east, west and north respectively. According to ancient construction levels, they are Yunbo Pavilion, in the east, Tianqing House in the west, Chuoming Hall in the north and corridors connecting each building.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

As the entrance to the House, Yunbo Pavilion and Tianqing House connect both verandas in the south and north, which is a good circulation design for visitors on rainy days. Chuoming Hall is divided into above-ground and below-ground space according to the terrain. The double-height space above the ground is used for reception purpose. There is underground space down the spiral staircase in the west, which is designed for exhibition, talk, tea drinking, fitness and swimming, etc.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images
Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

Roof shapes follow the principle of architectural forms. As the entrance to the main courtyard, the Yunbo Pavilion is outfitted with the gable and hip roof to heighten the importance of gateway; as the exit, Tianqing House is furnished with the overhanging gable roof; as the centerpiece on the central axis, Chuoming Hall is a major place for receiving guests, adopting the double-eave roof form. Architects create a skylight by raising the overhanging gable roof over the gable and hip roof and lowering the hip roof, and transparent glass is installed on the pediment to maximize daylighting and make indoor and outdoor spaces fit harmoniously. Meanwhile, it looks obviously different from the gable and hip roof of Yunbo Pavilion, levels can be identified at a glance.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

Structural design
The plan has more simple architectural structure comprised of only beams, columns and purlins, and they are exposed on the suspended ceiling. The structural design idea comes from Chinese traditional wooden design. According to ancient construction levels, Chuoming Hall is a folk house as wide as three standard rooms, so the “crescent beam” unique to folk houses in southern China is used on the columns, and indoor suspended ceiling brings a slight arch to make vertical space look higher.

Save this picture!
© Schran Images
© Schran Images

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Deqing, Zhejiang, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lacime Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center China
Cite: "Deqing Living House / Lacime Architects" 30 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929139/deqing-living-house-lacime-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Schran Images

德清山居生活馆 / 上海日清建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream