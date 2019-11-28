Mas de Lucia Extension / Cristina Moya Arquitecta

+ 16

Design Team Cristina Moya, Xavier Salvador

Collaborators Almudena Arnau

Text description provided by the architects. Mas de Lucia is a property dominated by the presence of an old magnificent country house surrounded by an extension of orange trees, where different events are held in the present. In this project, we were commissioned together with Xavier Salvador to create a wide space for the celebration of outdoor events but protected from rain and sun and at the same time to integrate 2 existing industrial buildings in the intervention. The Mas is a traditional country house, built facing the sea in the east, where the breeze comes from in summer and located by a pine forest to protect it from the sun.

In front of the house, various terraces enjoy the shadow of these pines allowing people to rest outside in a fresh atmosphere in summer. In order to integrate with the place, we observe and try to learn from both the past and nature itself to make our proposal. The project tries to dialogue with the existing elements and the natural environment, to speak their same language by working with aspects like form and materials. In the same way as the country house, we created covered terraces of different dimensions in front of the existing industrial buildings facing also the sea and generating a set of volumes.

To integrate these industrial buildings totally different from each other, we generated a single facade that joined them in one, creating an outline that reminds us of the topography behind. Establishing that dialogue with the surrounding, we decided to use corten steel, which is the same color of the reddish soil of the area and of the terracotta bricks which the country house is built of. The result is an intermediate space, a boundary between the interior and the exterior space, a place to shelter but at the same time in direct contact with nature.