World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Cristina Moya Arquitecta
  6. 2019
  7. Mas de Lucia Extension / Cristina Moya Arquitecta

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Mas de Lucia Extension / Cristina Moya Arquitecta

Save this project
Mas de Lucia Extension / Cristina Moya Arquitecta

© Mayte Piera © Mayte Piera © Mayte Piera © Mayte Piera + 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Extension  · 
Nules, Spain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 330.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Mayte Piera
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: PalPlastic, Trateu

  • Design Team

    Cristina Moya, Xavier Salvador

  • Collaborators

    Almudena Arnau
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera

Text description provided by the architects. Mas de Lucia is a property dominated by the presence of an old magnificent country house surrounded by an extension of orange trees, where different events are held in the present. In this project, we were commissioned together with Xavier Salvador to create a wide space for the celebration of outdoor events but protected from rain and sun and at the same time to integrate 2 existing industrial buildings in the intervention. The Mas is a traditional country house, built facing the sea in the east, where the breeze comes from in summer and located by a pine forest to protect it from the sun. 

Save this picture!
© Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera

In front of the house, various terraces enjoy the shadow of these pines allowing people to rest outside in a fresh atmosphere in summer. In order to integrate with the place, we observe and try to learn from both the past and nature itself to make our proposal. The project tries to dialogue with the existing elements and the natural environment, to speak their same language by working with aspects like form and materials. In the same way as the country house, we created covered terraces of different dimensions in front of the existing industrial buildings facing also the sea and generating a set of volumes.

Save this picture!
© Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera

To integrate these industrial buildings totally different from each other, we generated a single facade that joined them in one, creating an outline that reminds us of the topography behind. Establishing that dialogue with the surrounding, we decided to use corten steel, which is the same color of the reddish soil of the area and of the terracotta bricks which the country house is built of. The result is an intermediate space, a boundary between the interior and the exterior space, a place to shelter but at the same time in direct contact with nature.

Save this picture!
© Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Cristina Moya Arquitecta
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Spain
Cite: "Mas de Lucia Extension / Cristina Moya Arquitecta" [Ampliación Mas de Lucía / Cristina Moya Arquitecta] 28 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929134/mas-de-lucia-extension-cristina-moya-arquitecta/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream