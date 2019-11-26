World
  7. Chivi House / Hinzstudio

Chivi House / Hinzstudio

© Quang Tran

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Hinzstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 137.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Quang Tran

  • Lead Architect

    Phan Văn Trần Tuấn

  • Design Team

    Phan Văn Trần Tuấn, Hà Huy Thạch, Võ Đình Hiệp, Tưởng Ngọc Thạch

  • Construction Management

    Trần Nguyễn Long Vinh
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. Chivihouse is named after the children who will grow up in this house (Chi and Vi). This is also the original purpose of the new house’s owner. They want to bring a grown-up space that is close to nature and a creativity trigger to their lovely daughters. The design aims to streamline the structure of space, shapes and materials’ use just like the childlike innocence of a child who will create their own world while growing up.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The materials we use are nature such as rough brick, concrete, steel, wood, stone. These materials’ shades will change over time with the maturity of the family’s kids. Trees are arranged in every corner if possible, inside and outside the house, to reduce the heat radiation, filter the air and create a sense of relaxation. 

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The ground floor is designed to maximize connectivity to all functional spaces inside and outside the house, where the children can run around and play freely.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Ground floor
Ground floor
Ground floor
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The brick wall is made into two layers separated by an air cavity not only to insulate the heat but also to soundproof, creating the quietest space for the homeowners. All rooms take full advantage of natural daylight and fresh air. Lighting is also intentionally arranged to maximize the lighting effect and evoke emotions when elevating the feel of the materials’ surface and space’s contrasts. Moreover, it will minimize power consumption.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

About this office
Hinzstudio
Office

