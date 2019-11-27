World
Mezzanine House Refurbishment / Sergi Pons architects

Mezzanine House Refurbishment / Sergi Pons architects

  Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation 
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Sergi Pons architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Yago Partal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, AutoDesk, Autodesk Media and Entertainment, Bosch, QUICK-STEP, Ragno, Technal, Tres

  • Lead Architects

    Sergi Pons

  • Design Team

    Anna Giralt, Ana Oliver
© Yago Partal
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a residential building in Barcelona since 1935 and a close proximity from the sea. The refurbished space is located on the top floor.

The roof and  gable were built using wooden beams and ceramic beam fills, with an optimal height to build a mezzanine, or attic. This would allow extension on the space and, at the same time, could accomodate a discriminating open study to the living room and the bedroom; forming a subtle work space surrounded by comfort in natural materials.

© Yago Partal
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Yago Partal
The intermediate slab, diaphanously suspended in the centre of the construction, has the complementary function of expanding and articulating that space. This is the central axis of the project, since the only closed spaces are the bathroom on the ground floor and a small storage room in the attic.

© Yago Partal
The basic idea was to build this constructive element almost like a sheet of paper, suspended in the center of the house, as light as possible, so that the space flowed around it to create an interesting visual relationship between the spaces and the functions that the client intended.

© Yago Partal
The mezzanine and the staircase that gives access to it were built in white painted iron, and ceramic beam fill pieces which generate a chromaticism between white, the original color of the ceramic and the natural oak wood of the floor. The set guarantees a harmonious fitting between white and the existing colourful elements such as the wooden beams, ceramic beam fills and the brick walls, which are from the beginning of the last century.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The owner, a young Catalan designer who lives in Bali, wanted a modern, open and flexible home to spend his brief stays in Barcelona; in a truly relaxed place, close to the sea for rest and, occasionally, working at a leisure and inspiring setting on his projects.

© Yago Partal
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
"Mezzanine House Refurbishment / Sergi Pons architects" 27 Nov 2019.

