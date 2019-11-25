World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Ray Kappe, Founding Director of SCI-Arc, Passes Away at 92

Ray Kappe, Founding Director of SCI-Arc, Passes Away at 92

Save this article
Ray Kappe, Founding Director of SCI-Arc, Passes Away at 92

Architect, educator and founding director of SCI-Arc, Ray Kappe, FAIA, passed away last week at the age of 92. Kappe experienced lung failure after battling pneumonia. As a renowned architect, Kappe designed more than 100 residences, pioneered a new approach to architectural education, and shaped both Los Angeles and California Modernism as we know it.

Save this picture!
© Laura Wilson
© Laura Wilson

After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley in 1951 and completing a two year apprenticeship under Carl Maston, in 1954, Kappe established his private practice in Brentwood, California, designing custom-built houses. During his first ten years of practice, he completed fifty custom post-and-beam houses. Both a theorist and a practicing architect, Kappe was known for work that embodied Southern California Modernism. Stephen Kanner, co-founder and former president of the Architecture + Design Museum in Los Angeles, once said, “Ray’s own home may be the greatest house in all of Southern California.” Most of his housing projects used wood, and focused on the relationship between the indoor and outdoor living.

Kappe founded the Department of Architecture at California Polytechnic State University of Pomona before starting the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) in 1972 with his wife Shelly Kappe, Thom Mayne, Jim Stafford, Glen Small, Ahde Lahti, and Bill Simonian. He led SCI-Arc for fifteen years as Founding Director and chairman of the board. In 2013, Kappe was honored with the L.A. Architectural Lifetime Achievement Award for over 60 years in architectural practice and education. He had also been awarded the Richard Neutra International Medal for Design Excellence and the Topaz Medal, the highest award in architectural education. Later in his career, Kappe worked with the custom home fabrication company LivingHomes to create prefab housing.

Save this picture!
© João Canziani
© João Canziani

When asked about the most important principles that helped him become a successful architect, planner, and educator, Kappe said, “Always be willing to explore, experiment and invent. Do not accept the status quo.” He will be remembered as an architect that forged his own path, and in turn, left an indelible mark on the discipline.

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Ray Kappe, Founding Director of SCI-Arc, Passes Away at 92" 25 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929065/ray-kappe-founding-director-of-sci-arc-passes-away-at-92/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream