Guangcang People Hub Center / Shanghai Urban Architectural Design

Save this picture! new continuation of timber construction. Image © Qiang Xia

+ 27

Architect in Charge Jin Wang

Design Team Zhiqiang Guo, Ping Chen, Ranran Sun, Wei Wei

Save this picture! view from the field. Image © Qiang Xia

Call of the distant mountains

Each local village carries its unique “native order”, which is accompanied by strong vitality and appeal.

Save this picture! aerial night view. Image © Qiang Xia

Guancang is located in the Dagu Mountain and Xianren Mountain ecological circle in Guizhou Province. The mountain layers are stacked and the residential green tiles are continuous. The original settlement, which is not fully commercialized, still bears the unique charm of the depression.

Save this picture! Xiaoqingwa echoing the dwelling houses. Image © Qiang Xia

According to the regional characteristics, the project adopts the architectural elements such as “big house, gray space” and maintains continuity with the surrounding areas, creating a real mobile space system that can freely penetrate the landscape and perceive the cultural spirit, and give the village a new look.

Save this picture! exhibition hall ushered in along the road. Image © Qiang Xia

The rhyme of the complex context

Rooted in the design of the region, it is necessary to outline the continuity of the context in one form and one structure.At the same time, the design derives a set of construction logic from the dry-type buildings in Guizhou: the roof is stripped outside the main body, and the bucket-type frame takes over the roof and the main body of the building to form a natural breathing and infiltration space. The main body of the building creates a square gray space and is freely made of different materials. The façade of the collage, the long horizontal windows and the flat roof are decorated.

The village of rise

Drawing on the localized structural elements, the construction of the village in the new style of fusion of traditional materials.

The best materials

The selection of materials has built a platform built together with the people.

Save this picture! technical node of the facade

Art of craftsmanship

The construction technology is presented in consideration of the craftsmanship of the people. The construction practices of the building, actively explore the traces of the local, refer to the construction techniques of the local craftsmen, use the "close to the people"approach to put the construction into practice, connect the local culture and style, and express the artistic conception of the Guancang area.