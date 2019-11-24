World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture Became Increasingly Obsessed with the Health of Bodies

Architecture Became Increasingly Obsessed with the Health of Bodies

Save this article
Architecture Became Increasingly Obsessed with the Health of Bodies
Save this picture!
© Creative Commons
© Creative Commons

In some theoretical books, architecture and the human body are more or less the same, each depending on one another. Oftentimes, however, it is the body that undergoes detrimental adjustments to adapt to the architecture, not the other way around. 

In the newly released book X-Ray Architecture, architectural historian Beatriz Colomina argues that health facilities inspired modern architecture's most dominant formal signatures. 

Save this picture!
© Creative Commons
© Creative Commons

The bond between architecture and illness is probably my longest preoccupation... In terms of all pathologies related to it, real or imagined - Beatriz Colomina

According to Colomina, architects started to imagine their work as "prophylaxis, treatment, and even cure". The book documents the medical facilities that notable modernist architects, such as Alvar Aalto, managed to develop. Notably, all of these works were done by architects who were not ill, injured, disabled, or dying, a fact that omits any logic at the core of architectural thinking. 

Save this picture!
© Alvar Aalto Museum Jyväskylä, Finland/photo by Alvar Aalto
© Alvar Aalto Museum Jyväskylä, Finland/photo by Alvar Aalto

To analyze the canon of modern architecture is to do a kind of X-ray of the canon, a disciplinary self-exposure, a way of getting closer to our object by allowing architecture to see itself, to see what is always there, but overlooked - Beatriz Colomina

Save this picture!
© Ivan Blasi/Fundacio Mies Van Der Rohe
© Ivan Blasi/Fundacio Mies Van Der Rohe

The book goes from a history of radio-graphic imagery and its influence on architecture, to a complementary scripture on the effect of transparent and translucent materials, such as the work of SANAA in its 2008 installation at the Mies van der Rohe Barcelona Pavilion.

To read more about the X-Ray Architecture and what Metropolis Magazine's Nicholas Korody thinks of the newly-released book, read the full article here.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Architecture Became Increasingly Obsessed with the Health of Bodies" 24 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929008/architecture-became-increasingly-obsessed-with-the-health-of-bodies/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream