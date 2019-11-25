World
Marsden Park Amenities / CHROFI + JMD Design

Marsden Park Amenities / CHROFI + JMD Design

© Ben Hoskings © Ben Hoskings © Ben Hoskings © Ben Hoskings + 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Park  · 
Marsden Park, Australia
  • Architects: CHROFI, JMD Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 460.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Ben Hoskings
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Archicad, Fleetwood, Kaynemaile
Text description provided by the architects. A key strategic gesture of the initial concept design for Marsden Park was a structure that addresses and frames the playing fields, appealing to the desire for generous, wide-open spaces and a connection to nature. A raw structure, straightforward in its expression yet ephemeral and playful in character, serves as an anchor point for this new local community. This structure aims to provide more than just shelter and utilitarian amenity, but also an element of joy and delight.

One might envision local community sports teams preparing for their next game under the dappled light of a living canopy. The pavilion offers the experience of getting changed under a tree while providing the privacy, security, and amenity of a bespoke community building.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
We explored the idea of a structure that creates a unique spatial character internally while becoming an abstract, recessive landscape element externally. A structure that has a civic quality, embodying a sense of shared community pride and contributing to the community’s local identity and sense of place.

Project location

Address: Marsden Park NSW 2765, Australia

About this office
CHROFI
Office
JMD Design
Office

