2022 The Winter Olympics Plaza / CCTN

2022 The Winter Olympics Plaza / CCTN

canteen. Image © He Chen courtyard. Image © He Chen N3-2 forwarding station. Image © He Chen N3-3 forwarding station. Image © He Chen + 59

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation  · 
Beijing, China
  • Architects: CCTN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 87000.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: He Chen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 东方绿林, 华美, 和平铝型材, 大黄蜂, 奥瑞星, 广新, 泽瑞祥业, 甘力, 硅宝, 福斯特, 福盈门, 立邦, 西门子, 雅洁, 龙牌

  • Design Company

    CCTN Design, CCTN Shougang, CSGI

  • Proposal Design (CCTN)

    Hongtao Bo, Ke Jiang, Jiang Zhu, Yang Zhang, Zeng Wang, Dandan Fan, Ling Xin, Pengwei Yu, Yongqiang Zhang

  • Architecture( CCTN)

    Hongtao Bo, Jiakang Zhao, Jiang D Zhu, Yang Zhang, Wei Gao, Zhicong Zhang, Weinan Chen, Zixu Xing, Xueyun Zhu, Ziyin Meng, Yongqiang Zhang, Dandan Fan

  • Client Design management team

    Shizhong Wang, Hua Liu, Hongli Jin, Daming Wang, Ning Bai, Ruofei Duan

  • Structure, mechanical and electrical Design (CSGI)

    Junda Hou, Wenbin Yuan, Gang Chen, Hui Li, Mifei Yuan, Yue Zhang, Hongxing Wang, Li Lin, Jing Wang, Pengyu Song, Lifeng Yu

  • Business Building (Design Firms)

    An-Design, Serie Architects

  • Bunker(Design Firm)

    G&L international design group LTD

  • Energy Building & Dormitory(Design Firm)

    Li Xinggang Studio of China Architecture Design Group

  • Client

    Beijing Shougang Construction Investment Co., Ltd.
joint pump station. Image © He Chen
joint pump station. Image © He Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The winter Olympics Plaza locates at the northwest part of the original factory, to the south of Fushi Road, to the north of Xin’an Street. The show lake at the north and the Shijingshan Mountain at the west bring about splendid natural landscape.

courtyard. Image © He Chen
courtyard. Image © He Chen
N3-3 forwarding station. Image © He Chen
N3-3 forwarding station. Image © He Chen

The project has total area of about 86500㎡, with main programs of office, meeting, exhibition and the supporting service facilities. The whole project consists of ten buildings: N3-3 forwarding station, N3-2 forwarding station (including conference center), N1-2 forwarding station, canteen, control center, joint pump station (including exhibition center), North Silos, dry dust collector, and the parking structure. Except the parking structure, which is new-built, all the other buildings are the investigation of industrial heritages.

N3-3 forwarding station. Image © He Chen
N3-3 forwarding station. Image © He Chen

The investigation of industrial heritages
All the concrete and steel structures are carefully reserved in the design. The original structual space is transformed into useful programs, and the vertical transportatition space is put in steel frameworks adjacent to the facade. Thus, the design honestly express the difference between the new and the reserved, showing our respect to the industrial heritages.

joint pump station. Image © He Chen
joint pump station. Image © He Chen
walking routes
walking routes
joint pump station. Image © He Chen
joint pump station. Image © He Chen

The communication with the environment
An open landscape corridor and several public space are inserted into the original industrial park, which helps with the communication between the inside and outside area. Several tall and old trees are reserved in the park zone, as greenery continuation of the Shijingshan Scenic Region.

N3-2 forwarding station. Image © He Chen
N3-2 forwarding station. Image © He Chen
N3-2 forwarding station. Image © He Chen
N3-2 forwarding station. Image © He Chen

The construction of humanization
The design uses a pile of middle scale new buildings to stitch the gap between the industrial structures of large scale and the human bodies of small scale, and finally reach a organic integrity.

N3-3 forwarding station. Image © He Chen
N3-3 forwarding station. Image © He Chen
N3-3 forwarding station. Image © He Chen
N3-3 forwarding station. Image © He Chen

The articulation of Chinese culture
The outside corridor system maintains the original appearance of industrial heritage, and add a strong characteristic of classical Chinese garden to it. The whole building group is like a vivid industrial landscape. As vision changes with circulatition, it immitates the classical space sequence in Chinese gardens.

canteen. Image © He Chen
canteen. Image © He Chen
anlysis diagram of scale
anlysis diagram of scale
canteen. Image © He Chen
canteen. Image © He Chen

By splitting space and adding units based on the original industrial layout, we redesign to transform the enormous structures scattered around into a pleasant, vibrant pentagonal courtyard that is livable and connected for its inhabitants, recreating the oriental philosophy of architecture that emphasizes on the beauty and advantage of “community”.

control center. Image © He Chen
control center. Image © He Chen
control center. Image © He Chen
control center. Image © He Chen

Project location

Address: North part of Shougang Factory, Shijingshan District, Beijing, China

