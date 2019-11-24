World
  7. Wave House / Mareines Arquitetura

Wave House / Mareines Arquitetura

Wave House / Mareines Arquitetura

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Joatinga, Brazil
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. This residence floats high above the Atlantic Ocean from a granite monolith between the busy neighborhoods of São Conrado and Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. A peculiarity of this narrow plot is its southern orientation. We decided to extend the house to both neighbors’ huge walls in order to erase them. There will be immense ocean views, like from a ship. 

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

There are no traces of land to either sides of the house. Just the sky, the sea, and waves splashing against the rocks beneath. An undulating roof evokes the marine movement and creates operable glass openings that will control the admittance of light and air trough automation. 

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Different wind directions, sun angles and temperatures will determine necessary adjustments to guarantee thermal comfort in a passive way.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Section
Section
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

About this office
Mareines Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Wave House / Mareines Arquitetura" [Casa onda / Mareines Arquitetura] 24 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928992/wave-house-mareines-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

