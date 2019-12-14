World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Brazil
  5. 108 Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

108 Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

Save this project
108 Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

© Joana França © Joana França © Joana França © Joana França + 18

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
SHCNW, Brazil
  • Architects: CoDA arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 104.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acervo Mobília, WSG

  • Lead Architect

    Pedro Grilo

  • Design Team

    Letícia Claro, Rayan de Sant’anna, Mariana Freitas
More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Despite the large offer of apartments in Brasilia, few of them offer versatile plans adapted to a contemporary way of living. The couple, Juliana and Alison, sought out CoDA to transform their apartment into a more cozy and functional space. The couple's demands included a desire to expand their family in the future and to have a more stylish apartment. Among the favorite activities was the taste for cooking and receiving friends. From the beginning, the idea was to divide the space into two clear areas, the social, as integrated as possible, and the intimate, with the couple's suite, the baby's room, and an office, occasionally transformed into a guest room.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Proposal Floor Plan
Proposal Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The living room originally had an L-shaped floor plan, but the couple wanted to have a gourmet kitchen and a large balcony. Instead of reducing the balcony, we opted to enlarge it by reducing one of the bedrooms, creating the gourmet space for the couple to receive their friends. The living room was transformed into a rectangular floor space and integrated with all other social areas of the apartment. Organized in a linear and continuous manner, the kitchen remains visually reserved for those entering the social space, but easily reachable for any need. 

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

To adapt the spaces to these demands of the couple, the solution chosen was the creation of a multifunctional cabinet. This furniture serves three spaces of the house: the hallway to access the bedrooms, where works as a wardrobe; the living room, framing the tv and hiding other equipment; and the kitchen with the fixing of the dining table and a niche for the bar. Another important aesthetic decision was to reveal, by removing the plaster ceiling, the existing waffle slab. The structure was properly treated and gained even more prominence with the greenish tone of the cabinet. We also chose to use softer textures and colors on other surfaces to maintain the brightness and comfort inside the apartment.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: SQNW 108 - SHCNW SQNW - Brasilia, DF, 70297-400, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CoDA arquitetos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "108 Apartment / CoDA arquitetos" [Apartamento 108 / CoDA arquitetos] 14 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928991/108-apartment-coda-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream