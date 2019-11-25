London’s Largest Co-Working Space Set to Open in 2020

World
London's largest co-working space is officially set to open in the summer of 2020. Designed as part of Victoria House in Bloomsbury Square by LABS Collective, the 150,000 square foot project combines office, retail and leisure space. With access to both the West End and The City, the co-working space will feature a range of rooms and layouts, from small private offices to entire floors.

Targeting corporate and creative businesses, the space will be fit for over 9,000 professionals. The development centers on Victoria House, a Grade II-listed building overlooking Bloomsbury Square. As part of the redevelopment, LABS has committed to fitting the space with a hotel style lobby, café and bar, a gym & wellbeing centre, a roof terrace and multi-use meeting and event facilities. A major extension of the building’s hall will bring further facilities in the basement. An additional 100,000 sq ft is planned for in 2022.

The latest development by LABS will be the largest co-working space in Central London by 2020. LABS Collective is an entity comprising three verticals; LABS (co-working spaces), STAY (serviced accommodation) and HOST (event spaces). It manages and owns over 2million sq ft of real estate across Camden, Holborn, King’s Cross and Bloomsbury.

News via LABS Collective

