Alila Yangshuo Hotel / Vector Architects

Alila Yangshuo Hotel / Vector Architects

Hotel View from Village. Image © Shengliang Su Swimming Pool and Wharf. Image © Shengliang Su Sunken Plaza. Image © Hao Chen Cave Space. Image © Shengliang Su + 57

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation  · 
Guilin, China

  • Principal Architect

    Gong Dong / Vector Architects

  • Architecture Design Team

    Bin He, Nan Wang, Chen Liu, Fangzhou Zhu, Xiangdong Kong, Peng Zhang, Liangliang Zhao, Jian Wang, Mengyao Xu, Yue Han, Zhiyong Liu, Bai Li, Xiaokai Ma

  • Interior Architect

    Bin Ju / Horizontal Space Design

  • Interior Design Team

    Jinjing Wei, Yaocheng Wei, Hongming Nie, Luokai Zhang, Fanyu Luo, Wenjun Zhou

  • Site Architect

    Liangliang Zhao, Peng Zhang / Vector Architects; Yingfa Li, Xipu Li / Horizonal Space Design

  • Mechanical and Electrical Consultant

    Sen Lin, Haijia Li, Fuliang Wei, Jiaorong He, Yu Gao / Shenzhen JS M&E Engineering Design Co.,Ltd.

  • Lighting Consultant

    Albert Martin Klaasen / Klaasen Lighting Design

  • LDI

    Guilin Institute of Architectural Design Co.,Ltd.

  • LDI Project Architect

    Jianmin Qin

  • LDI Architects

    Mu Yang, Yuanxin Lu

  • Structural Engineer

    Wenfu Zheng, Bo Li, Xianzhong Zhou

  • MEP Engineer

    Dengsheng Lin, Xiaoyan Lu, Jing Deng

  • Landscape Designer

    Qianbai Yu, Yingying Xiao

  • Hotel Management

    Alila Hotels and Resorts

  • Client

    Landmark Tourism Investment Company
Hotel View from Village. Image © Shengliang Su
Hotel View from Village. Image © Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Alila Yangshuo is located in a col near Li River in Yangshuo, Guangxi. Surrounded by picturesque natural landscape, the site locates in one of the most typical karst regions. An old sugar mill built in 1960s is beautifully preserved, with an industrial truss used for sugar cane transport. We envision industrial heritage as the representation of spirit of older generation. This became the premise of this project. Our main design strategies include the following.

Aerial view. Image © Hao Chen
Aerial view. Image © Hao Chen
Aerial view. Image © Hao Chen
Aerial view. Image © Hao Chen

Old and New
Flanked with newly-added suite building and villa, the old sugar mill and industrial truss occupy the central part of the hotel complex. The sunken plaza and reflecting pond further accentuate the spiritual symbolism and significance of the old structure.

Aerial view. Image © Hao Chen
Aerial view. Image © Hao Chen
Existing Building and Villa View from the Main Building. Image © Hao Chen
Existing Building and Villa View from the Main Building. Image © Hao Chen

In order to create a sense of consistency, instead of simply copying the old materiality and texture, we try to seek this nuance where we use more contemporary materials and construction methods while remaining the tinge and masonry structure of the Old. Hollow concrete block and wood-formed cast-in-place concrete serve to make the new volume more light and transparent visually without disturbing the existing order, and enhance natural lighting and ventilation at the same time.

Reflecting Pond. Image © Hao Chen
Reflecting Pond. Image © Hao Chen
Sunken Walkway. Image © Hao Chen
Sunken Walkway. Image © Hao Chen

We keep the profile of new building as simple as possible to avoid unnecessary distraction to the old sugar mill caused by overly expressive geometry. Roof slope is consistent with the original one: after the completion of the hotel complex, its profile becomes a cluster of pitched roofs. We hope the New is progressively evolved and conveys a sophisticated consistency with the Old.

Swimming Pool and Wharf. Image © Shengliang Su
Swimming Pool and Wharf. Image © Shengliang Su
Swimming Pool and Industrial Truss. Image © Shengliang Su
Swimming Pool and Industrial Truss. Image © Shengliang Su

Promenade Experience
We view our site as a garden for guests to wander and ponder: old sugar mill, industrial truss, new volumes, reflecting pond and path define spaces of different kinds.

section
section
Public Walkway and Corridor. Image © Hao Chen
Public Walkway and Corridor. Image © Hao Chen
Cave Space. Image © Shengliang Su
Cave Space. Image © Shengliang Su

Two circulation systems pass up and through the suite building: one being completely functional corridor system while the other serving as a free public walkway, connecting three important cave-like node spaces. The public walkway is the extension of the promenade experience on the ground level.

Cave Space. Image © Hao Chen
Cave Space. Image © Hao Chen

Wandering around the resort hotel, guests experience the alternation of light and dark, change of framed landscape view, distance and elevation.

Cave Space. Image © Hao Chen
Cave Space. Image © Hao Chen
North Facade of Main Building. Image © Shengliang Su
North Facade of Main Building. Image © Shengliang Su

Man-made and Natural
The site is surrounded by karst peaks, facing Li River to the south and a busy driveway to the north. Horizontality of architecture and verticality of karst mountain shows interaction between the man-made and the natural. Besides, the public walkway is artificialized and geometric version of pathway and cave carved into the karst mountain since ancient times.

Cloister. Image © Hao Chen
Cloister. Image © Hao Chen
Entrance Square. Image © Hao Chen
Entrance Square. Image © Hao Chen

The ‘caves’ are carefully located so that they visually connect architectural space with natural mountain scape.

Hotel Entrance. Image © Hao Chen
Hotel Entrance. Image © Hao Chen

Project location

Address: Yangshuo, Guilin, Guangxi, China

Vector Architects
Glass Steel Concrete

