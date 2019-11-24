World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. OPEN Architecture's Rhythmic Music Hall Nears Completion

OPEN Architecture's Rhythmic Music Hall Nears Completion

Save this article
OPEN Architecture's Rhythmic Music Hall Nears Completion

OPEN Architecture’s anticipated project Chapel of Sound has finally topped out on November 15th with the pouring of its broad concrete roof.

The project, which is expected to open in the summer of 2020, includes a semi-outdoor amphitheater, an outdoor stage, and viewing platforms, overlooking the mountainous rural area of the Jinshanling Great Wall. 

© OPEN © OPEN © OPEN © OPEN + 5

Save this picture!
© OPEN
© OPEN

The significance of the structure lies in its roof, the largest flat surface in the project. Laborers worked continuously day and night to complete the slab within 24 hours.

Save this picture!
© OPEN
© OPEN

Related Article

“Architecture is Hope”: A Conversation with Li Hu of OPEN Architecture

Save this picture!
© OPEN
© OPEN

Chapel of Sound is situated the northern boundary of Beijing municipality, a rural area which has lost most of its population due to the severe lack of resources. The project aims to vitalize the barren mountain area, inviting locals and investors back into the land.

The design team developed the project based on the spatial needs of a music hall, as well as the site's landscape. The main structure consists of two interconnected concrete shells: the outer shell is an inverted conic shape, while the inner one is formed by its acoustic needs. The shells are treated with hard surfaces and punctured on a few enclosed surfaces to provide proper acoustics within the space. The openings also frame the surrounding views of the sky and the valley, as well as pour in sunlight at different times of the day, decorating the inside of the concert hall. 

Save this picture!
© OPEN
© OPEN

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "OPEN Architecture's Rhythmic Music Hall Nears Completion " 24 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928947/open-architectures-rhythmic-music-hall-nears-completion/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream