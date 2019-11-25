World
Refugio Matanzas / Cerda Pe Arquitectos

Refugio Matanzas / Cerda Pe Arquitectos

© Sebastián Cerda Pé

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Navidad, Chile
  • Architects: Cerda Pe Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 105.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Sebastián Cerda Pé
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arauco, BASTRO, Ceresita, Graphisoft, Polyglass, Quimica Universal

  • Lead Architect

    Sebastián Cerda Pé

  • Clients

    Cristobal Hasbún , Camila Pardo

  • Engineering

    Osvaldo Peñaloza

  • Collaborators

    Stefano Modena
© Sebastián Cerda Pé
Text description provided by the architects. Matanzas is a recognized place among kitesurfers and windsurfers for its waves and privileged winds that allow you to enjoy these sports. Our client chose precisely this area for these attributes, the owner is a Kitesurf lover and wanted a house that would allow him to enjoy the view and the outside, but protected from the wind. With this as a priority, we worked on a simple scheme that referred to his hobby. A roof that changes in width with respect to the base, a simple geometric game that gives movement to the house and that makes the house perceived differently depending on the point of view, generating a dynamic architecture.

© Sebastián Cerda Pé
Terrace section
Terrace section
© Sebastián Cerda Pé
The site is at the top of a hill, we chose to place the house a few meters below the top, taking advantage of the hill as a natural protector of the south wind. In addition, a closed terrace was developed that protected from the sun and setting wind, a location that also directs the view towards the main landscape, the Rapel River. The material chosen was impregnated pinewood, both for the structure and for the cladding. The pine wood is an abundant material in the area and often used among local workers. It was thought from the beginning to have large windows with north orientation (privileging view of the landscape and abundance of sun) plus a facade with small openings to the south, thus reducing thermal losses.

© Sebastián Cerda Pé
Plans
Plans
© Sebastián Cerda Pé
Programmatically, it is composed of a large common space divided into exterior and interior, a limit that disappears when the windows are opened. At the opposite end of the terrace are the bedrooms and a bathroom. In addition, it is thought that this programming is compatible with possible future extensions of this house. The family that owns this house has been able to enjoy a privileged landscape close to perfect beaches to enjoy marine sports and a space that allows them to enjoy sheltered from the wind and open to the sun.

© Sebastián Cerda Pé
Axo
Axo
© Sebastián Cerda Pé
Project gallery

Cite: "Refugio Matanzas / Cerda Pe Arquitectos" [Refugio Matanzas / Cerda Pe Arquitectos] 25 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928945/refugio-matanzas-cerda-pe-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

