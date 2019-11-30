World
Iris Tower / Terra Integral

Iris Tower / Terra Integral

  Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Buildings 
Santa Catarina, Mexico
  Architects: Terra Integral
  Area: 26027.9 ft2
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: The Raws
  Manufacturers: Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AutoDesk, BLT, Cemex, Ceramiche Caesar, Trimble Navigation, Woodco

  Lead Architects

    Carlos Narvaez Cantú, Virginia Mendez Solé

  Design Team

    Claudio Pirillo, Roberto Palau, Salvador Valencia

  • Clients

© The Raws
Text description provided by the architects. The Project is located in Vía Cordillera, a new growth district, and it consist of two parallel buildings for mixed buildings. There are 65 apartments distributed in six levels, commerce in the ground floor, and three underground parking lots. 

© The Raws
The 26,000 M2 of the complex were design respecting the circular layout of the master plan.

Plan - 2nd level
Plan - 2nd level
© The Raws
Section 02
The west building has the best views of the Huasteca Mountains. The second building serves as background scenery support. The second building rises with the intention of freeing the views and creates a square that extends and complete the commerce square.

© The Raws
Due to the proximity between the two parallel buildings, the solar path, and the natural views, the apartments are organized in order for them to enjoy a minimum of two facade orientations, opposite in the central units of the complex, 90 o 180 degrees in the apartments located at the corner, where you may enjoy of the majestic surroundings.

© The Raws
Project location

Santa Catarina, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Terra Integral
