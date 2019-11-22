World
  7. CMA House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

  • | Translated by Amanda Peixoto Almeida
Houses  · 
Angra dos Reis, Brazil

  • Project Team

    Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Christian Rojas, Fernanda Maeda, Victor Gonçalves, Raissa Simão, Eduardo Aparício, Ricardo Castelo Branco, Veridiana Ruzzante,Daniel Vannuchi, Tatiana Kamogawa, Mariana Ferretti

  • Constructor

    Construviva/Osborne Construtora

  • Structure

    Abilitá Projetos Estruturais

  • Electric and Hydraulic

    CPL Serviços Técnicos

  • Lighting

    Lightworks

  • Air Conditioner

    Aerocoil

  • Landscape

    Cenário

  • Land Area

    1609 m²
Text description provided by the architects. With great overhangs, mashrabiya panels and glass sheets, this house was commissioned by a family that lives in Rio de Janeiro and spend most of their free time with friends in Angra dos Reis archipelago. Their main request was to be constantly connected to the ocean.

Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Built with steel structure, rough stone, natural wood and glass, the house is sited in a steep slope over the ocean, with neighbors in both sides.

Section
Section
The access through an inclined plane take us from the parking lot to the upper floor, where are the bedrooms, which are open to the sea view. In this point, a pool and a courtyard act as filters over the transition from the outside to the inside.

Project gallery

Cite: "CMA House / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Residência CMA / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 22 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928916/cma-house-jacobsen-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

