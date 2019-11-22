Cooper Union Launches Digital Archive of Student Work

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture

The Cooper Union’s Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture has created a new digital archive of student work in a comprehensive online database. As one of the few online collections of a school of architecture's student work, the database represents over eight decades of work, dating from the 1930’s through the present.

+ 8

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture

The digital archive documents over 4,000 student projects, including photos of drawings, small and large-scale models, supplemental sketches, and project descriptions – and is searchable by architect name, course, and by professor (such as Peter Eisenman, Toshiko Mori, Lebbeus Woods, Michael Webb, Diana Agrest, and more). The database was designed to become one of the first comprehensive, public, digital resources for historical and contemporary architectural pedagogy and student work.

News via Cooper Union's Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture