World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Mexico
  5. Sulkin Askenazi
  6. 2019
  7. Nía School / Sulkin Askenazi

Nía School / Sulkin Askenazi

Save this project
Nía School / Sulkin Askenazi

© Aldo C. Gracia © Aldo C. Gracia © Aldo C. Gracia © Aldo C. Gracia + 26

  • | Translated by Emma Johansson
Elementary & Middle School  · 
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Sulkin Askenazi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 605.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Aldo C. Gracia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ALFOMBRAS Y PISOS D.F., Arca, AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Interceramic, Maderas Finas, Trimble, Urban Deco, Verolegno

  • Design Team

    Jack Sulkin, Gabriel Askenazi, Fernanda Barrera, Ramón Aguilar, Aidee Lorenzo.

  • Clients

    Jaquelin Kalach

  • Landscaping

    Fernanda D’Acosta, Apolinar Flores

  • Consults

    Israel Sierra, GTEC Iluminación

  • Collaborators

    Javier Tepozán, Humberto Olvera, Efrén Ramírez, Jesús Rodriguez, Crivial Cancelería.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Aldo C. Gracia
© Aldo C. Gracia

Text description provided by the architects. The 600 m2 learning space, NIA SCHOOL, is created to unlock the creative potential of children between two and eight years old with the use of design. With this first location in Mexico City, we seek to support the growth of children through various environments that allow them to develop their skills through interactive learning.

Save this picture!
© Aldo C. Gracia
© Aldo C. Gracia

The area allows children to move freely between different flexible spaces. The setting has spaces for movement in order to exercise the body and mind, as well as two learning rooms that integrate nature into the interior spaces. The lighting systems are designed to create a comfortable and natural environment. The reception has ergonomic furniture for children including wooden buds, seats that resemble nature and shelves at different heights with books that allow the space to become a learning station at all times.

Save this picture!
© Aldo C. Gracia
© Aldo C. Gracia
Save this picture!
First Floor
First Floor
Save this picture!
© Aldo C. Gracia
© Aldo C. Gracia

The classrooms have shelves consisting of geometric wooden modules for learning material and a reading space with hexagonal rugs, forming a pleasant and warm learning environment is. This sensory space for movement and cohabiting is achieved through creating a playing environment for exploration, experimentation and discovery. The classroom has soft tactile materials such as cork and oak wood. The learning in the area is achieved with dynamic play using different elements that are made for children to explore, climb, jump and build with, developing different skills.

Save this picture!
© Aldo C. Gracia
© Aldo C. Gracia

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Paseo de Los Ahuehuetes Norte 1427, Bosques de las Lomas, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, 11700 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sulkin Askenazi
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Mexico
Cite: "Nía School / Sulkin Askenazi" [Escuela Nía / Sulkin Askenazi] 21 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928889/nia-school-sulkin-askenazi/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream