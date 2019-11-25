World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Mexico
  5. atelier uno
  6. 2019
  7. Galeana Regional Center / atelier uno

Galeana Regional Center / atelier uno

Save this project
Galeana Regional Center / atelier uno

© The Raws © The Raws © The Raws © The Raws + 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Community Center  · 
Galeana, Mexico
  • Architects: atelier uno
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1700.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: The Raws
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Construcolor, Solatube

  • Lead Architects

    Adrián Flores, Carolina Segura, David de la Garza, Rolando Girodengo
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Text description provided by the architects. After the Mexican Revolution, hard-to-work land in Nuevo León, especially on the southern part of the state, is given to ejido communities while land in the centre and the northern part is kept by the state and given to private owners. Since then there has been a disconnect between the state’s capital and ejido. After the election of a governor from the south efforts to bring the infrastructure and socially inclusive programs that will look after these communities have started. One of these efforts is the creation of the Regional Centre at Galeana which will work as a community space for courses and workshops as well as gathering space for the region.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Given the size of the land, the site is subdivided with linear buildings that act as planes that configure human-scale courtyards. These dialogue with the topography generating a sequence of patios and plazas. Since there wasn’t a certainty that we would design the whole of the project we decided to create a simple system that could be easily understood and replicated in the following phases. The system consists of a play of solid volumes that house the specific program and service spaces, and tectonic elements that house the main and flexible spaces.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

The first building of the master plan consists of a small administrative tower for the Centre and a program called “First Infancy” that aims to work together with the community’s women toward the education of young toddlers. This program was developed together with the child and social development specialists, as well as leaders and members of the community continuing the efforts of a social inclusion program. The solid volumes were designed in concrete for its thermal inertia crucial in a climate like the one in Galeana. These act as stone-like elements that seek to complement the geologic accidents in the landscape. There are three types of opening in these solid volumes, some to illuminate, some to ventilate and others to frame distinctive elements in the landscape.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

The tectonic elements link together the solid ones. On of these works as an access vestibule for the Centre and the future main patio. Its low ceiling height achieves a compression when entering the project and pulls the attention towards the landscape. The second tectonic elements house the play area for the “First Infancy” program. Destined to be used primarily for children, its low ceiling height achieves two objectives: the firs its to lower the geometric center of the room to a child’s eye level and the second is to retain the hot air in order to heat the space. The Regional Centre at Galeana joins other educational and cultural efforts in the southern part of the state in order to address social disparities issues, providing community spaces in an attempt to provide state-run programs in these communities.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Carr. a 18 de Marzo, Galeana, N.L., Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
atelier uno
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Mexico
Cite: "Galeana Regional Center / atelier uno" [Centro Regional Galeana / atelier uno] 25 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928888/galeana-regional-center-atelier-uno/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream